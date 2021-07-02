Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.