An Indiana man has been lodged in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond pending a hearing next week on charges that he assaulted a woman with a knife during a domestic incident.
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers were dispatched Monday at 10:56 p.m. to deal with a domestic incident at a residence along the 100 block of North Third Street.
There, police said, officers learned that Brandon Reed, 38, had held a knife to the neck of a female victim.
Officers said the woman escaped and reported the incident to police.
IBPD said Reed was taken into custody and arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl on a felony count of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary offense of harassment.
According to court records, Reed could not post the $100,000 bond and was placed in the county jail to await a preliminary hearing before Haberl on July 8 at 2:30 p.m.