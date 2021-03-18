A White Township man is free on his own recognizance pending an April 1 preliminary hearing on charges that he had possessed for distribution multiple packages of a drug known as MDMA, or ecstacy.
On Dec. 27, a raid by the Indiana County Drug Task Force on the East Oak Street home of Saige Nicholas Bowditch, 20, turned up the MDMA, as well as quantities of marijuana and THC in various forms, a digital scale and several firearms.
“Bowditch stated in a follow-up interview on Dec. 29 that a dose of the Molly/MDMA was one capsule,” Clymer Police Officer Hunter Scherf wrote in an affidavit filed with District Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana. “Bowditch possessed 24 full capsules” as well as a bag of raw “MDMA/Molly powder.”
Bowditch also told Scherf the THC wax in his possession “was more potent than flower marijuana.”
According to the affidavit, Bowditch possessed four sheets containing THC wax, seven packs of THC gummies and a bottle of THC syrup.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. posted on Facebook that Bowditch provided false information to purchase three rifles and a shotgun, and that he possessed almost $6,000 believed to be from selling narcotics.
Subsequently, Scherf wrote, a follow-up interview at Nick’s Bulleye Firearms Inc. turned up records of Bowditch’s gun purchases, in which the suspect answered “no” to the question, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or (any) other controlled substance?”
Scherf said Bowditch told him, after he was advised of his Miranda rights, “that he is a heavy and frequent user of THC products, including marijuana.”
Bowditch was arraigned Tuesday before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell, after which the April 1 hearing was scheduled with Haberl.
“The drug task force will continue its efforts to take illegal drugs off our streets,” Manzi said in the Facebook post. “Our families deserve a safe community.”