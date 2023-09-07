87571386

Close-up of emergency lights

 Hemera Technologies

Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, arrested an Indiana man Thursday after determining he sent a Snapchat video threatening harm against the Homer-Center School District.

Police said in a news release that they charged Spencer Thomas Baker, 18, with one felony count of terroristic threats after he sent a Snapchat video to a Homer-Center student of himself holding a shotgun, indicating he was arriving at the school district.