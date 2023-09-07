Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, arrested an Indiana man Thursday after determining he sent a Snapchat video threatening harm against the Homer-Center School District.
Police said in a news release that they charged Spencer Thomas Baker, 18, with one felony count of terroristic threats after he sent a Snapchat video to a Homer-Center student of himself holding a shotgun, indicating he was arriving at the school district.
Baker was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing for Baker is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Homer-Center officials became aware of the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Thursday, when the student who received the threatening video along with four of her friends reported the Snapchat to high school principal Jody Rainey.
"When this girl saw the Snap, she was at breakfast with a couple of her friends who happened to see it as well," Rainey said. "Collectively, they thought this was something they needed to share with us, and they did so immediately, as soon as they saw it. So, we were able to (respond) right away."
Rainey said the students' quick thinking to report the incident to school administration allowed the district to respond swiftly and resolve the situation.
Upon receiving the students' report, Homer-Center security officers instituted an enhanced exterior security presence and reported the incident to state police. State troopers at the Indiana barracks subsequently located Baker at his residence and took him into custody without incident.
Rainey said the district's response to the threatening video involved communicating with the Homer-Center threat assessment team, security and state police; increasing security presence around the school's perimiter; notifying district parents about the incident via an automated phone call; releasing a statement on the district's website; and briefing the parents of the students who reported the incident.
Classes on Thursday continued as normal, according to Rainey.
"We used what they call a 'standard response protocol,'" Rainey said. "We quickly determined (Baker) was not on our campus, so we increased security outside, monitoring who was coming and going. ... Everything in the building continued as normal."
Rainey said Baker was neither a Homer-Center student nor affiliated with the district in any way.
"We're very thankful and proud of our kids who reported this to us immediately," Rainey said. "We're grateful for the quick response of the different groups coming together, which is not only our threat assessment team, which we have in school, but our security team and the state police. I think all these groups worked well together to bring this to a quick conclusion so that everyone was safe and remained safe."
Rainey emphasized the need for parents and students to be careful on social media and monitor the people with whom they communicate.
"A lot of times, people out on social media friend people who they don't know personally, and that's a dangerous slope to take," Rainey said. "(Be careful) who you're accepting as friends and who you're sharing things with on social media."
Both Rainey and state police said students and parents should feel encouraged to report any threatening or suspicious activities to school administration and/or police. Anonymous reports may also be made 24/7 via the Safe2SaySomething program.
