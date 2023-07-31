Indiana Area High School strength coach and fitness center supervisor Chris Detweiler is no stranger to pushing himself to achieve his goals.
Having participated in a number of marathons, Detweiler knows how to train for physically exerting competitions, but one of his most recent undertakings pushed his limits in ways he never imagined — completing an Ironman Triathlon for the first time.
After roughly 10 months of training, Detweiler, 36, traveled to Lake Placid, N.Y., to compete in an Ironman competition Sunday, July 23. Detweiler said he's competed in 5K and Spartan races, but he was spurred to take it a step further after reading "The Comfort Crisis: Embrace Discomfort to Reclaim Your Wild, Happy, Healthy Self," by Michael Easter.
"I read this book called 'The Comfort Crisis,' and the author talked about basically picking something to do you have only a 50 or 60 percent chance of completing," Detweiler said. "I've always done like sports and athletics, but I kind of wanted something I really needed to work (for) to achieve."
The book inspired Detweiler to pick a challenging goal that would take him out of his comfort zone, something that would make him push himself. He eventually landed on the Ironman competition and started training in October 2022.
The 140-mile triathlon comprising biking, swimming and running was a uniquely challenging goal for Detweiler. Although he's competed in marathons in the past, he didn't have much experience with races of this magnitude.
"I've never been like an endurance athlete," Detweiler said. "So, that was pretty new to me. Up until October last year, I had never run more than 6 miles at a time, and I hadn't ridden a bike in probably over a decade. So, a triathlon like this was definitely something I never trained for ... up until last year."
Detweiler started his training with running and gradually incorporated biking and swimming into his routine.
"Since I didn't really have a background in anything — running, biking or swimming — I had to pretty much start from scratch," Detweiler said. "I started running in October (2022). I'd do a couple small runs during the week then a long run. ... Then, throughout the winter, I started adding some indoor cycling. I would do that twice a week and still do the running."
Each week, he added on miles to his running and cycling routines. His training eventually led him to compete in the Pittsburgh Marathon in May, around when he began training for the swimming portion of the triathlon.
The Ironman competition is broken into three parts, according to Detweiler: 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of cycling and 26.2 miles of running over a period of 17 hours. Detweiler's goal was simply to finish the race, and that he did. Of the roughly 2,200 people who signed up, Detweiler said he finished 993rd after 14 hours and 12 minutes of intense competition.
"I just wanted to complete it," Detweiler said. "I was nervous I wasn't even going to because there's a time cap of 17 hours that you have to finish in."
The time limit was only one challenge Detweiler had to overcome, however, as the competition was very physically demanding. Having spent only two months training to swim, the 2.4-mile swim around Mirror Lake was one of the more physically exerting portions of the Ironman, according to Detweiler.
"(The swim) was kind of like when you're studying for a test and think you can guess on a certain section and you'll be OK, and then you get to that section and realize you probably should've studied more," Detweiler said. "When I got to the lake, it seemed a lot longer and farther than I thought it would be."
Detweiler finished the swim in an hour and 50 minutes. But the most challenging portion of the triathlon wasn't physical, Detweiler said — it was mental.
"I think (the most challenging part of the race) was overcoming mental hurdles," Detweiler said. "Because you'll get done with a 56-mile loop of the bike and know you have to do it again. Or you're finishing the 112-mile bike ride and know you have to run a marathon. So, you almost have to not think about that stuff, but it's hard because you're just alone with your thoughts for 10-plus hours."
Despite the mental hurdles, Detweiler's determination along with the support of his wife and three children helped him push through.
"(My family) was awesome," Detweiler said. "They saw me at every checkpoint. They were standing in the lake my second lap around, so I got a jolt of energy every time I saw them. ... It was probably the happiest day of my life because I got to share it with my wife and kids."
Detweiler gained a new admiration toward the athletes who regularly compete in these sorts of competitions and the dedication that goes into training for them, but he said the Ironman Triathlon isn't something he intends on doing again.
"They're incredible athletes," Detweiler said. "I mean, the dedication you have to have just to train for it, you've got to put in a lot of hours. But finishing that race was really rewarding. I can't really put it into words how I felt. When you kind of find a goal and put months and months of work into achieving that goal ... it's pretty special.
"I would just say if anyone is on the fence about either doing an Ironman or doing anything like that, a marathon or even just a 5K, you need to do it because the benefit from even just trying something you didn't think you can do is overwhelming. ... Now, I'm not going to do another (Ironman) probably, but what an awesome experience."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.