Chris Detweiler completes Ironman Triathlon

Indiana Area High School strength coach and fitness center supervisor Chris Detweiler posed for a photo with his wife and kids outside the Olympic Conference Center after completing an Ironman Triathlon on Sunday, July 23, in Lake Placid, N.Y. From left are Carolyn Detweiler, Reese Detweiler, Chris, Isaiah Detweiler and Olivia Detweiler.

 Submitted photo

Indiana Area High School strength coach and fitness center supervisor Chris Detweiler is no stranger to pushing himself to achieve his goals.

Having participated in a number of marathons, Detweiler knows how to train for physically exerting competitions, but one of his most recent undertakings pushed his limits in ways he never imagined — completing an Ironman Triathlon for the first time.