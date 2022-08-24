A local man performed more than 800 hours of volunteer service last year, earning him the top award of the President’s Volunteer Service.
Thomas S. Miller, of Station Avenue, exceeded the 500-hour minimum for the Gold Award, which was established in 2003 “to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity.
“It honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.”
Miller, who was nominated by Friends of White’s Woods, has performed volunteer service for the Red Cross, the Indiana Free Library, the Disabled Veterans of America, the Humane Society, WIUP-FM and FWW, among others.
Friends of White’s Woods, a nonprofit, served as the qualifying agent that registered with AmeriCorps-Points of Life, verified Miller’s community service and arranged the award ceremony that was held recently at a luncheon at Benjamin’s Restaurant.