miller award

Tom Miller, center, received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Those present to award the honor were, from left, Jessica Jopp, Friends of White’s Woods; Beth Finnegan, president, Indiana County Humane Society board; Carolyn Trimarchi, Friends of White’s Woods; Sara King, Friends of White’s Woods president; Dave Dahlheimer, Friends of White’s Woods; Deborah Fleming, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross, Chestnut Ridge chapter; Susan Dahlheimer, Friends of White’s Woods; Allen Lockard, director of Indiana County Veterans Affairs; Kate Geiger, Indiana Free Library director; and Linda Meckley, Disabled American Veterans secretary.

 Submitted photo

A local man performed more than 800 hours of volunteer service last year, earning him the top award of the President’s Volunteer Service.

Thomas S. Miller, of Station Avenue, exceeded the 500-hour minimum for the Gold Award, which was established in 2003 “to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity.

