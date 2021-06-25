An Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury has found a Homer City man guilty of indecent assault, harassment and a third degree felony count of corruption of minors in a series of incidents involving an underage girl who had been a baby-sitter for the man’s three children.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Jeremy Chadwich Johnson, 44, was found to have touched the girl, a family friend, without her consent on several occasions beginning in February 2016.
Manzi said the first incident occurred on a day when the victim’s family and that of the defendant had been mourning the loss of a family member.
Over the course of the next year, Johnson continued to touch the victim in unwanted fashions despite her attempts to stop him, Manzi said.
However, once Johnson moved out of state, the victim felt strong enough to come forward.
The district attorney said the victim “showed incredible strength to stand up to Johnson and confront him for his actions.”
Manzi went on, “sexual crimes against children are some of the most despicable types of crime a person can commit. I hope that this conviction will help the victim in the healing process and bring about as much closure as possible.”
The district attorney thanked state police at Troop A, Indiana, which “diligently investigated these allegations and helped close this case in a conviction.”
Johnson is free on $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced before Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco on Sept. 7.