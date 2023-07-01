An Indiana man awaiting sentencing on federal drug charges has faced Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco and was sentenced on local charges to a series of concurrent jail terms, the longest of which is seven to 14 years in a state correctional institution.
James Emanuel Emerson, 52, also was assessed fines and costs for a series of cases dating back to 2020, including a recent case where a charge of drug delivery resulting in death was withdrawn.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Emerson, 52, was charged on April 13 with the death of Chad Richard Stineman, 23, of Coral, as well as possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies.
On June 8 Emerson pleaded guilty to the possession charge.
That was a day after he was scheduled for sentencing before Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab on two counts of possession of a substance containing methamphetamine. That sentencing has yet to occur.
Meanwhile, Emerson was sentenced by Bianco on 2020 misdemeanor counts of flight to avoid apprehension and accident involving damage to an attended vehicle; 2021 misdemeanor counts of possession and providing false identification; a 2021 felony count of failure to verify an address; and 2022 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess with intent to delivery, which also resulted in a seven- to 14-year term in a state correctional institution.
