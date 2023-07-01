An Indiana man awaiting sentencing on federal drug charges has faced Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco and was sentenced on local charges to a series of concurrent jail terms, the longest of which is seven to 14 years in a state correctional institution.

James Emanuel Emerson, 52, also was assessed fines and costs for a series of cases dating back to 2020, including a recent case where a charge of drug delivery resulting in death was withdrawn.