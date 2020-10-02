NORTH APOLLO — An Indiana man has been jailed in Kittanning to face accusations that he clubbed a fellow bar patron with a bottle during a disturbance Wednesday at an area tavern.
Kiskiminetas Township police charged Ian Lamison, 42, with two felony counts of aggravated assault and eight other counts at a preliminary arraignment Thursday in Leechburg District Court.
Police said Lamison hit Cameron Helm in the head with the bottle after getting into an argument with people who made comments about his girlfriend about 10:30 p.m. in R-Bar along 16th Street, according to a published report.
Witnesses told police that Krystle Miller pushed and punched Lamison’s girlfriend, who wasn’t named in the report.
Police said Helm, 21, of North Apollo, and Miller, 29, of Kiskiminetas Township, also would face charges stemming from the disturbance.
According to the report, police found Helm outside the bar, clad in a blood-soaked T-shirt and bleeding from a wound on the side of his head.
Helm told investigators that Lamison punched his head and face several times and hit his head with a bottle.
Lamison said that three people had started beating on him, and told police that he had a beer bottle but didn’t remember hitting anyone with it, the Tribune reported.
He claimed he only fought back in self-defense.
His girlfriend told investigators that Lamison got into arguments with other patrons in defense of their comments about her.
Witnesses told police that the disturbance escalated when Miller hit Lamison’s girlfriend.
Paramedics treated Helm at the scene but he refused their advice to go to a hospital, according to the published report. Lamison and his girlfriend declined to be checked by paramedics.
District Judge James Andring set bond for Lamison at $25,000, detained him at the Armstrong County Jail and ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 14.