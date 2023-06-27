One person was killed early Tuesday when a car ran into a coal truck along South Sixth Street Extension, one mile south of the intersection with Lucerne Road in White Township.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Kohl Michael Beatty, 22, of Indiana, was southbound when his 2007 Saturn VUE struck the rear of a Kenworth tri-axle coal truck.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the truck, operated by James V. Ivory, 65, of Marion Center, came upon a tree that extended across the southbound lane of South Sixth Street, had come to a complete stop and activated its hazard flashers.
According to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Indiana Fire Association first was dispatched there at 5:48 a.m. for the report of utility lines down. State police said Ivory was waiting for clearance in the northbound lane to pass the tree.
A minute later, ICEMA dispatched IFA as well as Homer City Fire Department, Citizens' Ambulance and state police to the crash scene. Troopers said Beatty's car struck the truck in its bumper area and came to final rest in the middle of South Sixth Street.
Overman said Beatty was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and died at the scene from blunt force trauma. The coroner said the manner of death was accidental.
Troopers said Ivory refused medical assistance at the scene.
The crash closed South Sixth Street between Lucerne Road and state Route 56 for an extended period of time. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation personnel were on the scene, as well as Don Huey's Towing and Martin's Diesel Towing.
According to social media, Beatty was a native of Saginaw, Mich., but moved here with his family and graduated from Purchase Line Junior-Senior High School.
No funeral home information was available Tuesday afternoon.
