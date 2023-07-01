An Indiana man has been sentenced to 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for third-degree felony counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors in a 2020 case of inappropriate touching of a 9-year-old girl at an address in Indiana Borough.
Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco also assessed costs and fines from Christopher Earl Dunn Jr., 39, paroled the jail terms forthwith, and placed him on three years probation.
