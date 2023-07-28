Tommy Moose donation

Pictured, from left, are Jamie Ellis, Lodge president; John Sipes, Moose International chairman of the board; Gary Ryan, Citizens’ Ambulance; Police Chief Justin Shawl; and Mayor Bill Simmons, representing the Indiana Fire Association.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Moose Lodge 174 recently was honored to host the Moose International chairman of the board, John R. Sipes, and his wife, Linda. Sipes, of Galion, Ohio, was appointed to this position in June 2023.

Sipes was honored to present Tommy Moose dolls to first responders in Indiana.