The Indiana Moose Lodge 174 recently was honored to host the Moose International chairman of the board, John R. Sipes, and his wife, Linda. Sipes, of Galion, Ohio, was appointed to this position in June 2023.
Sipes was honored to present Tommy Moose dolls to first responders in Indiana.
Tommy Moose is a friendly, plush moose doll whose sole purpose is to bring comfort to children in times of stress, uncertainty or anxiety.
He personifies one of the cornerstone tenants of the Loyal Order of Moose: caring for children.
Two dozen were presented to representatives of Citizens’ Ambulance, Indiana Borough Police and the Indiana Fire Association. Another two dozen will be presented to a representative of Indiana Regional Medical Center at a later time.
Several other check presentations were given to the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the DAV in Sipes’ honor.
The Moose organization owns and operates Mooseheart, a 1,000-acre community and school for children in need, located 40 miles west of Chicago; and Moosehaven, a 63-acre retirement community near Jacksonville, Fla.
Additionally, Moose lodges and chapters conduct between $40 million to $60 million worth of community service annually (counting monetary donations, miles driven and volunteer hours worked).
