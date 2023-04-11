Michael D'Amico

Capt. Michael D’Amico, the son of Angelo and Paula D’Amico, of Indiana, was awarded the Bronze Medal of Valor by the Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce on March 20.

D’Amico is a 1993 graduate Indiana Area Senior High School, former paramedic for Citizens’ Ambulance Service and a former member of the Indiana Fire Association. He has been with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for the past 23 years. He is also a member of its elite International Urban Search and Rescue Team Virginia Task Force–1/USA–1, and has been deployed both domestically and internationally (Hurricane Katrina, Haiti school collapse and earthquakes, Japan tsunami and Nepal earthquake, to name a few).

