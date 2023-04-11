Capt. Michael D’Amico, the son of Angelo and Paula D’Amico, of Indiana, was awarded the Bronze Medal of Valor by the Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce on March 20.
D’Amico is a 1993 graduate Indiana Area Senior High School, former paramedic for Citizens’ Ambulance Service and a former member of the Indiana Fire Association. He has been with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for the past 23 years. He is also a member of its elite International Urban Search and Rescue Team Virginia Task Force–1/USA–1, and has been deployed both domestically and internationally (Hurricane Katrina, Haiti school collapse and earthquakes, Japan tsunami and Nepal earthquake, to name a few).
In June of 2022, D’Amico and his crew were dispatched to a patient in cardiac arrest; while responding they were informed that the patient had been electrocuted. On arrival, his crew found the patient lying on the ground next to a piece of metal scaffolding in a narrow backyard of a home that was still in contact with high-tension power line. Making note that the power was still on in the area, it was determined that the area was potentially energized. Without regard to their own safety, D’Amico and his crew quickly entered the area and safely removed the patient to a nearby stretcher, began transporting and administered life-saving CPR.
While en route to the hospital, the crew was able to regain a pulse and respirations on the patient and, on arrival at the hospital, the patient was regaining consciousness. After arrival at the hospital, the power company did confirm that the area was still energized.
For these actions in the saving of a life, D’Amico and his crew were awarded the 2023 Medal of Valor.