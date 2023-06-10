An Indiana County native is among co-producers of two Broadway shows that each have several nominations for the 2023 American Theatre Wing’s Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre — that is, the 76th annual Tony Awards.
“I’m the resident musical director for the Department of Theatre at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and have been doing that since 2014,” said Carolyn Violi, who is back in Indiana County for the summer.
She’s also an investor in two works up for the awards to be handed out Sunday night in New York, “Fat Ham” and “New York, New York.” One is based on a Shakespearean play — but is set in the American South — while the other is loosely based on a 1977 Martin Scorsese film about post-World War II New York.
“She has worked long and hard in the music profession,” said her cousin, Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco. “The family and I are very proud of her for her accomplishments. She is very deserving of the nomination and the award. We will be cheering her on!”
Violi would be eligible for an individual Tony should “Fat Ham” win for Best Play. It already won its author, James Ijames, a Pulitzer Prize last year.
“Fat Ham is a play based on the Shakespearean play Hamlet,” Violi said, “which is normally set in Denmark and involves royalty, but this is set in a southern backyard barbecue. The family sits around with friends and their eating barbecue and they’re talking and kind of telling the story of Hamlet.”
The twist to this tale — “Fat Ham” is centered around a Black family and it talks about Black masculinity. And instead of a Danish prince, the protagonist is a gay Black man in the South, named Juicy.
“You have a whole different set of circumstances, which changes the dynamics of the show,” Violi said.
Also, it is a comedy, and it uses a karaoke machine and a real barbecue dinner.
“The food is prepared by Virgil’s restaurant of New York,” Violi said. “So they actually have to eat food while they’re doing this.”
Still, as was the case for that Danish prince, Juicy’s main concern was a wedding for his mother and his uncle, “just weeks after the murder of his father,” Violi said. “The father does appear as a ghost, in all his regalia, so then Juicy has to decide whether he wants revenge or not.”
“Fat Ham” is up for five awards, including the category of Best Play.
“New York, New York” is up for nine awards including Best New Musical.
According to a synopsis in the Broadway publication Playbill, “It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. But do these singers, dancers, musicians and makers have what it takes to survive this place, let alone to succeed? If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.”
Violi, who also is an accompanist at UAB, graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was a teacher in two area districts — and a regional Music Teacher of the Year in 1984
She taught for 14 years in the Homer-Center School District.
“She taught at Homer-Center when I was a student,” Sacco said. “Carolyn is a very talented musician and is a great teacher. I remember I sang ‘Piano Man’ by Billy Joel at a family wedding. After I was done, she read me the riot act for not participating in chorus when I was in high school.”
She also taught for five years in the Marion Center Area district.
She then ventured into professional theater as conductor for a touring show of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
“One of the students I had met through all of the choral festivals (Indiana County schools, held annually, usually around Thanksgiving) had been in New York conducting ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” Violi said. “He asked me if I wanted to come on the road.”
She would travel to all 50 states, including most major cities, and all the Canadian provinces.
According to her biography on the UAB website, Violi has toured with “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and conducted “The Goodbye Girl” tour (featuring “Laverne and Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka), and has played in the pit for “Wicked,” “The Color Purple” and “Spamalot.”
She also has musically directed for IUP, the University of Pittsburgh, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, La Comedia, Gargaro Productions, Birmingham Children’s Theatre, Virginia Samford Theatre, Birmingham-Southern College, and Red Mountain Theatre Company.
Violi has been involved in seven Broadway shows over the years, including “Hello, Dolly” with Bette Midler and “Tootsie” with Santino Fontana.
She’s looking ahead to a return “in a year and a half to two years” of “Chasing Rainbows, the Road to Oz,” about the life of Judy Garland.
“That one I am actually a bigger co-producer,” Violi said.
According to her UAB biography, the show was produced at Flat Rock Playhouse and at Goodspeed Opera House.
Carolyn also was voted the Best Musical Director in Birmingham by Broadwayworld.com in 2015 and recently received an achievement award in musical directing from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival for “Godspell.”
As for “Fat Ham,” it has a future off Broadway once its curtain drops for the final time at the beginning of next month.
“It is already booked,” Violi said. “It is a show that will have a long life. Colleges will want to do this.”
It will be licensed out to community theaters able to do this version of Hamlet.
The Tony Awards will be televised by CBS (KDKA-2, WTAJ-10) beginning Sunday at 8 p.m.
