Carolyn Violi

An Indiana County native is among co-producers of two Broadway shows that each have several nominations for the 2023 American Theatre Wing’s Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre — that is, the 76th annual Tony Awards.

“I’m the resident musical director for the Department of Theatre at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and have been doing that since 2014,” said Carolyn Violi, who is back in Indiana County for the summer.