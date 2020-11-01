As colder temperatures and the approach of winter settle over Pennsylvania, swimwear is probably the last thing on anyone’s mind but, for Cassandra Kuzneski, 20, founder of Cassea Swim, swimwear is a year-round endeavor.
Originally from Indiana, Kuzneski, the daughter of Joseph Kuzneski and Lisa Harven Kuzneski, both of Indiana, left her hometown at 18 to work in Spain before eventually returning to the States, living in San Diego and then finally in Los Angeles.
“I worked a few jobs,” Kuzneski said. “I did marketing for Google and worked for an ammunition company for a while, but it was all just saving up money to invest in my swimwear line.”
Kuzneski has been designing her fashions since she was 18, but didn’t have any formal training in the field.
“I basically learned as I went,” she said. “I learned from other people that I know who are in the fashion industry and started to network and get to know people and manufacturers.”
Initially her plans were to start with clothing.
“It was too broad,” she said. “Swimwear is a bit more of a precise market, a bit more niche.”
After designing the actual products, Kuzneski then had to find a manufacturer to help work with her in creating the line.
“I researched manufacturers for a while, but eventually I found one in Columbia that I still use. I sent them my work and I got prototypes of our products from them.”
With the pandemic, Kuzneski said she had originally planned to delay the launch, but decided to just go for it in June. She now sells her products both in stores and online.
The swimwear line — called Cassea Swim, a mash up of her nickname “Cas” and “sea” — offers products that are versatile and sustainable with quality fabrics and nostalgic prints and designs. The brand’s website, www.casseaswim.com, states that stand-out products give extensive fit testing and quality control to “ensure comfort and fashion for all women.”
Kuzneski said that, as of now, a majority of the work for the business is done by her, but that she’s working with some others in Los Angeles to perhaps expand the brand.
“We’re looking into doing loungewear as well,” she said. “Especially with what’s been going on. We want to give people clothes that are comfortable to be at home in.”
Kuzneski said she knows that it can be hard to start a business but offered some advice: “For younger girls in Indiana or in any small town, it can be scary or hard to move forward and get out, but you absolutely can go out and do it.”
Cassea Swim products are available on the Cassea Swim website. Updates on new collections, sales and events are also posted on Instagram @casseaswim.