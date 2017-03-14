38th annual Spring Home Show to open Friday

This story appeared in a March 14, 2017, special Indiana Gazette supplement highlighting the 38th annual Spring Home Show. Pick up a copy on newsstands, or log into your Indiana Gazette subscriber account to read the whole section online.

For the 38th year, the annual Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association Home Show will offer “one-stop shopping” and the opportunity to see the newest products and trends in building and remodeling this weekend at the S&T Bank Arena in White Township, according to organizers.

The show will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $3 per person for those 16 and older. For those who want to attend more than one day, a new initiative, “too much to see, next day for free,” offers the opportunity to re-enter the show for free the next day with a ticket stub.

The show will feature 135 booths with 92 exhibitors.

Dick Clawson, executive director of the Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association, said booths range in topic and include many aspects of building, such as banks for financing, remodeling, roofing, bathrooms, flooring, electrical, hardscapers, HVAC and more.

It’s the “largest collection of builders in one spot,” he said.

Trends in building this year include interior remodeling, with a focus on stainless steel, granite and marble; replacement windows on older homes; and new flooring options such as porcelain tile that looks and feels like wood.

A product Clawson is excited about is interlocking rubber flooring, to be displayed by Lezzer Lumber, which “floats.” He said it’s perfect for areas such as a basement, and can be placed right over concrete.

“Anyone with a ruler and utility knife can install it,” he said.

Upgrading backsplashes is another trend Clawson is seeing. He said it’s a good way to “freshen up the kitchen.”

Another trend, he said, is energy-efficient units, such as toilets, air conditioners and furnaces.

Clawson encouraged all to attend.

“It’s a rite of spring,” he said.

The home show has “survived the times,” said Rod Greczek, this year’s president of the builder’s association.

Greczek looks forward to participating in the show each year with Lezzer Lumber, where he is manager of the White Township location.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Greczek said.

The purpose of the home show is to “plant seeds for tomorrow’s business,” he said.

A customer can see something at the home show, then months or even a year later make a purchase based on that information.

According to Clawson, participating contractors say they get three to six months’ worth of work stemming from publicity at the show.

There is also the opportunity to win Home Show Cash. There will be $1,500 awarded in $300 increments, with $300 given away Friday, $300 given away between noon and 3 p.m., 3 and 6 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and $300 on Sunday.

Parking is free.