4-H leaders attend symposium

Two Indiana County 4-H leaders received special recognition at the recent SW PA 4-H Leaders’ Symposium. Barbara Rader, right, Butler County and event chairwoman, recognized Kitty Eget, left, honored for 30 years of service, and Debbie Beisel, center, who was named Outstanding Indiana County 4-H Volunteer. (Submitted photo)

Twenty-one Indiana County 4-H leaders and three teen ambassadors recently participated in the Southwest Pennsylvania 4-H Leaders’ Symposium, which was held at the Park Inn.

The event attracted around 70 4-H volunteers from nine counties and was designed to provide a volunteer leader training and personal development experience.

The theme of the conference was “4-H: Imagine the Possibilities!” Workshops on the program included inclusion for members with special needs, presentations, shooting sports, judging, risk management and 4-H policies, engaging teens, plant science, improving leadership skills, foods project ideas, equine educational programs, clothing project ideas, environmental education, livestock updates, teambuilding and crafts.

Several county leaders received recognition at the event. Debbie Beisel was named Outstanding 4-H Leader for Indiana County. She has been active in many areas of the county program, including foods, goats, wildlife, forestry and potato grading and identification.

She recently won the Salute to Excellence Lifetime Volunteer Award (over 10 years) and was also named the Northeast Regional Winner in this program sponsored by National 4-H Council. Over 200 youths have benefited from her work in wildlife and forestry, and teens have been able to qualify for national contests in these areas.

Two leaders were recognized for their years of service, with Kitty Eget completing 30 years and Clark Bruner completing 25 years.

Animal science leaders participating in the event were Marjorie Bezilla, Clark Bruner, Todd Fulton, Amanda Kanouff, Amy Lowmaster, Yolande McCloskey, David McCoy, Jeannette McCoy, Donna Meyer, Tony Miller, Julie Moretti and Barb Peace. Community club leaders involved were Debbie Beisel, Connie Bruner and Lori Richardson. Home economics leaders that participated were Kitty Eget, Mary Miller, Mary Douglas, Elizabeth Buterbaugh and Janice Fox. William Farmery participated as a shooting sports volunteer. Indiana County 4-H Ambassadors Paige Almes, April Flowers and Montanna McCloskey served as room chairs and made remarks.

Workshop presenters from the county included Volunteer Amanda Kanouff and Extension Educator Carol Schurman. Kitty Eget, Lori Richardson, Amanda Kanouff and Carol Schurman served on the planning committee. The Green Clover and Gordon 4-H Clubs provided club exhibits.

As a community service activity, participants were asked to bring an item to donate to City Mission — Living Stones Inc., a nonprofit organization that serves the homeless in Fayette County.



