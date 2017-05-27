4-H leaders honored at dinner

on May 27, 2017 10:50 AM

Several Indiana County 4-H volunteers were recognized recently with special years of service awards at the annual recognition dinner. From left are Kitty Eget, 30 years, Award of the Ruby Clover; Clark Bruner Jr., 25 years, Award of the Emerald Clover; Mary Ann Ostach, speaker for the event; and Julie Moretti, 10 years, Award of the Gold Clover. (Teri Enciso/Gazette)

“Adventures in Australia” was the theme of the recent Indiana County 4-H Leader Appreciation Dinner.

S&T Bank, American Crop Insurance (Ashley Miller), and friends of Carl Novak sponsored the evening program that recognized the 66 volunteers involved with the county program.

Mary Ann Ostach, a former 4-H member, shared her experiences and photos from her study abroad program in Australia. Lori Richardson, Marion Center Handy Helpers and Great Eggs-pectations, served as emcee for the evening. Andrew Sandeen, Extension Dairy educator, gave the invocation, and Amanda Kanouff, Northern Livestock, led the pledges. County 4-H Ambassadors Montanna McCloskey and April Flowers gave remarks.

Leaders were recognized for years of service with certificates and pins as listed below.

• New leader for 2017: Cindy Edmiston

• First year: Jamie Beatty, Andy Bishop, Alicia Henry, Savanna McCloskey, Yolande McCloskey, Barb Peace, Danielle Malicky, Holly Edwards

• Second year: Hollee Jones, Jarad Trout, Laura Wissinger

• Third year: Leslie Hanley, Pat McKee, Susan Moore, Kerri Mountain

• Fourth year: Susan Bracken, Elizabeth Buterbaugh, Deb Horvath

• Fifth year: Award of the Silver Clover — Angela Adams, Stacy Ghiardi, Jenna Hawk, Jennifer Bourdess, Beth Kobak, Jeannette McCoy

• Sixth year: Donna Meyer, Angie Petroff, Shannon Redinger, Mandy Stiles

• Seventh year: Debbie Malicky, Lisa Wier

• Eighth year: Steve Kunselman, Kevin Porter, Lori Richardson, Chris Stone

• Ninth year: Todd Fulton, Amanda Kanouff, Krista Peles

• 10th year: Award of the Gold Clover — Heidi Higbee, Julie Moretti

• 11th year: Evan Farmery, Brad Trout, Dawn Trout

• 12th year: Diana Bennett, Edward Kocinski, Natalie McKee, Michael Miller

• 13th year: Mary Douglas

• 14th year: Lee Hudzicki, Kim Rhea

• 16th year: Tawnette Arford, Richard Bishop

• 18th year: David McCoy

• 19th year: Amy Olson Lowmaster

• 20th year: Award of the Diamond Clover — Dian Matko

• 21st year: Deborah Beisel, William Farmery

• 23rd year: Anthony Miller, Mary Joy Miller, Nancy Trimble-Kline

• 24th year: Bertha Ackerson

• 25th year: Award of the Emerald Clover — Clark Bruner Jr.

• 26th year: Connie Bruner, Bruce Shannon

• 27th year: Anne Shannon

• 29th year: Gladys Trimble

• 30th year: Award of the Ruby Clover — Kitty Eget

• 33rd year: Ethel Coleman

• 36th year: Pam Nealer

• 39th year: Janice Fox

• 44th year: Marjorie Bezilla