4-H leaders honored at dinner
“Adventures in Australia” was the theme of the recent Indiana County 4-H Leader Appreciation Dinner.
S&T Bank, American Crop Insurance (Ashley Miller), and friends of Carl Novak sponsored the evening program that recognized the 66 volunteers involved with the county program.
Mary Ann Ostach, a former 4-H member, shared her experiences and photos from her study abroad program in Australia. Lori Richardson, Marion Center Handy Helpers and Great Eggs-pectations, served as emcee for the evening. Andrew Sandeen, Extension Dairy educator, gave the invocation, and Amanda Kanouff, Northern Livestock, led the pledges. County 4-H Ambassadors Montanna McCloskey and April Flowers gave remarks.
Leaders were recognized for years of service with certificates and pins as listed below.
• New leader for 2017: Cindy Edmiston
• First year: Jamie Beatty, Andy Bishop, Alicia Henry, Savanna McCloskey, Yolande McCloskey, Barb Peace, Danielle Malicky, Holly Edwards
• Second year: Hollee Jones, Jarad Trout, Laura Wissinger
• Third year: Leslie Hanley, Pat McKee, Susan Moore, Kerri Mountain
• Fourth year: Susan Bracken, Elizabeth Buterbaugh, Deb Horvath
• Fifth year: Award of the Silver Clover — Angela Adams, Stacy Ghiardi, Jenna Hawk, Jennifer Bourdess, Beth Kobak, Jeannette McCoy
• Sixth year: Donna Meyer, Angie Petroff, Shannon Redinger, Mandy Stiles
• Seventh year: Debbie Malicky, Lisa Wier
• Eighth year: Steve Kunselman, Kevin Porter, Lori Richardson, Chris Stone
• Ninth year: Todd Fulton, Amanda Kanouff, Krista Peles
• 10th year: Award of the Gold Clover — Heidi Higbee, Julie Moretti
• 11th year: Evan Farmery, Brad Trout, Dawn Trout
• 12th year: Diana Bennett, Edward Kocinski, Natalie McKee, Michael Miller
• 13th year: Mary Douglas
• 14th year: Lee Hudzicki, Kim Rhea
• 16th year: Tawnette Arford, Richard Bishop
• 18th year: David McCoy
• 19th year: Amy Olson Lowmaster
• 20th year: Award of the Diamond Clover — Dian Matko
• 21st year: Deborah Beisel, William Farmery
• 23rd year: Anthony Miller, Mary Joy Miller, Nancy Trimble-Kline
• 24th year: Bertha Ackerson
• 25th year: Award of the Emerald Clover — Clark Bruner Jr.
• 26th year: Connie Bruner, Bruce Shannon
• 27th year: Anne Shannon
• 29th year: Gladys Trimble
• 30th year: Award of the Ruby Clover — Kitty Eget
• 33rd year: Ethel Coleman
• 36th year: Pam Nealer
• 39th year: Janice Fox
• 44th year: Marjorie Bezilla