4-H members attend conference

Ten Indiana County 4-H members recently attended the 2017 Pennsylvania State 4-H Teen Leadership Conference and Junior Teen Conference.

More than 500 youths attended the conferences designed to teach leadership, communication and recreation skills.

County participants were, front row, from left, Logan Barnhart, Gordon; Kamryn Snyder, Southern Dairy; Elizabeth Bruner, Gordon; and Molly and Macey Sleppy, Trailblazers; second row, Katelyn and Kelsey Kennedy, Marion Center Handy Helpers; April Flowers, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Lily Palfrey, Gordon; and Lily Shilling, Trailblazers. (Submitted photo)

Leaders Connie Bruner and Lori Richardson served as chaperones. “Lights, Camera, Leadership” was the conference theme. As a community service project, participants collected shoes for Shoe Box recycling and Socks for Veterans.