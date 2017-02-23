Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Thursday, February 23, 2017

4-H members attend leader forum

on February 23, 2017 10:48 AM
PrintComments() Email
Pictured, from left, are Connie Bruner, Gordon 4-H Club; Lori Richardson, Marion Center Handy Helpers and Great Eggs-pectations clubs; Debbie Beisel, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Yolande McCloskey, Ghost Town Riders; and Carol Schurman, 4-H educator. (Submitted photo)
Click photo for gallery

The Indiana County 4-H program was represented at the recent State 4-H Leader Forum held at Penn State University.

More than 200 volunteers from across the state gathered for personal and professional development experiences and to enhance their leadership skills.

Pictured, from left, are Connie Bruner, Gordon 4-H Club; Lori Richardson, Marion Center Handy Helpers and Great Eggs-pectations clubs; Debbie Beisel, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Yolande McCloskey, Ghost Town Riders; and Carol Schurman, 4-H educator. (Submitted photo)

Beisel was also honored at the awards luncheon as the 2015 Pennsylvania and Northeast Salute to Excellence Winner.

 

 

Next Article
Outreach program held at Fox's Pizza
February 23, 2017 10:45 AM
by TOM PEEL
Outreach program held at Fox's Pizza
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.