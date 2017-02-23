4-H members attend leader forum

Pictured, from left, are Connie Bruner, Gordon 4-H Club; Lori Richardson, Marion Center Handy Helpers and Great Eggs-pectations clubs; Debbie Beisel, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Yolande McCloskey, Ghost Town Riders; and Carol Schurman, 4-H educator. (Submitted photo)

The Indiana County 4-H program was represented at the recent State 4-H Leader Forum held at Penn State University.

More than 200 volunteers from across the state gathered for personal and professional development experiences and to enhance their leadership skills.

Pictured, from left, are Connie Bruner, Gordon 4-H Club; Lori Richardson, Marion Center Handy Helpers and Great Eggs-pectations clubs; Debbie Beisel, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Yolande McCloskey, Ghost Town Riders; and Carol Schurman, 4-H educator. (Submitted photo)

Beisel was also honored at the awards luncheon as the 2015 Pennsylvania and Northeast Salute to Excellence Winner.