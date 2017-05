on May 22, 2017 10:54 AM

on May 22, 2017 10:54 AM Indiana, PA

Participants took off at the start of a 5K run/walk on Saturday at Mack Park in White Township organized by Lord Jesus Christ Assembly. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Participants took off at the start of a 5K run/walk on Saturday at Mack Park in White Township organized by Lord Jesus Christ Assembly. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The event benefited Open Doors USA, serving persecuted Christians worldwide for more than 60 years.