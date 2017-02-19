7 from area named to top 100 business list

Seven local business professionals have been named to the Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top 100 People in Business.

The publication received hundreds of nominations to select from to form this year’s list.

Editors said the finalists represent corporations and organizations large and small while covering every region of the publication’s readership.

The local professionals are:

• Todd Brice, president and CEO of S&T Bancorp Inc.

Brice serves as a member of the bank’s board of directors. He joined S&T Bank in 1984 and is a seasoned banking professional with expertise in every facet of the financial industry.

Prior to his appointment as president and CEO, Brice served as president and chief operating officer, where he was responsible for the oversight of day-to-day activities and managed insurance, wealth management, commercial lending and retail activities for S&T branches in 16 western Pennsylvania counties.

Brice earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Grove City College and attended the graduate school of banking at the University of Wisconsin. From his college years to where he is now, Brice learned from mistakes he made early in his career.

“As a young professional, it can be easy to get caught up in the pressure of making quick decisions. However, I’ve learned the best decisions are made after first taking the time to gather all the facts and fully understand the situation at hand,” Brice said.

Brice serves on the board of directors for the Indiana Regional Medical Center, Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce and the Pennsylvania Mountain Care Network, and is a member of the Pittsburgh chapter of the World Presidents’ Organization.

He and his wife, Lonie, have two daughters, Katie and Kristin.

• J.D. Fleming, owner of Fleming’s Christmas Tree Farms LLC

Fleming, a second-generation Christmas tree farmer, along with wife Cindy operates Fleming’s Christmas Tree Farms in Indiana County.

The business was started in 1945 by Arthur Roy Fleming. In 1976, J.D. and his three brothers became partners with their father in the business. In 1982, Roy and J.D. purchased the other partners’ share. In 2001, Roy sold his share of the business to his son, Randy. J.D. became sole owner in 2012 by buying out Randy. The farm has transitioned from being a wholesale operation to one of the top retail choose-and-cut farms in western Pennsylvania.

Fleming has been involved in many business-related organizations. He also held many leadership positions, including president of the Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association, president of the Penn State Extension of Indiana County, member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Labor and Safety Committee, and member of the Trees for Troops Day Committee.

“The hidden potential of Indiana County is the number of youth in the business sector. I believe that Indiana County young professional and business owners possess many leadership skills that can be utilized. We must encourage the youth to get involved in community activities by showing them the benefits and results of their involvement,” he said.

J.D. and wife Cindy have three children and two grandchildren.

• Jordan Gwinn, Disobedient Spirirts

Gwinn is the director of operations for Disobedient Spirits Craft Distillery. He moved from Chicago due to an opportunity to further his educational pursuits and to join his father-in-law and his partner in becoming a part of the development of the company.

Previously, he worked in the service industry in Chicago and was a beverage director who managed bar operations for a small, local restaurant in Washington, D.C.

“Early in my career I operated very independently, convinced that with enough hard work I could accomplish my goals and be successful all on my own,” he said. “I eventually learned that was in fact possible, but only for a short period. To be truly successful and lead a happy life, I now realize that personal life, business life and community life must all be effectively functioning in harmony.”

Gwinn is working to finish his bachelor’s degree in economics and is the president of the Homer City Business Association, a board member of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and a member of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Indiana.

• Barbara Hauge, Upstreet Architects

Hauge is a registered landscape architect at Upstreet and program manager for the Walk Works program in Indiana County.

She is a graduate of Penn State University and City College of New York with degrees in horticulture and landscape architecture, respectively, and studied abroad in Japan, Taiwan and France. She lectures on best practices in stormwater management, Japanese garden design, and other garden and landscape topics.

She chairs the Livable Indiana Neighborhood Connections, which works to create safer bike and pedestrian routes. In 2016, as the Walk Works program manager, Hauge helped to organize the statewide Whole Health Conference: Biking, Walking and Good Nutrition in Indiana.

She designs landscapes for residential clients and housing developments and is organizing the Indiana County Walking Decathlon this spring.

• Dr. Erick J. Lauber, IUP/Life Framing Inc.

Lauber earned his doctorate in psychology from the University of Michigan Psychology Department more than 20 years ago and has been teaching, training and producing educational materials ever since. His scholarship has appeared in more than 100 journals, magazines and book chapters and his media products have won more than two dozen national awards.

Early in his career, Lauber thought that his career should match his natural strength in math and science as opposed to his personal desires for communication.

“It wasn’t until I was in my 30s that I realized it didn’t fit my personality and I was more useful to the wider community as a communicator, trainer and media creator,” he said.

In 2004 he joined the faculty of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has since taught communications, journalism and leadership. He has been a leader or president of numerous for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations, and has won both regional and national leadership awards. Recently, he created several leadership programs for young and mid-career professionals and is training more people in the basic principles of collaboration, communication and leadership.

He resides in Indiana with his wife of 25 years, Betsy Lauber, who is the director of the Foundation For IUP. Their three grown children are dispersed across Ohio, South Carolina and Arizona.

• Gregory J. Sipos, senior vice president/investment real estate group manager, First Commonwealth Bank

Sipos’ entire professional and banking career has been at First Commonwealth Bank. Upon graduation in 1990 from St. Francis University with a degree in accounting, Sipos began employment as a credit analyst.

Over the past 25 years, he has remained on the corporate side, overseeing small business development, loan documentation and, most recently, managing the investment real estate and public sector divisions of the bank.

Over the years, Sipos’ community service has included Clymer Borough Council, YMCA board of directors, Lifesteps board of directors, United Way board of directors (campaign chair), Indiana County Development Corporation board of directors, IUP Small Incubator board of directors, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce board of directors (past chairman) and Indiana Regional Medical Center board of directors.

He resides in Indiana with his wife, Sandy, and has two children, Olivia and Caleb.

Sipos believes Indiana’s best asset is the integrity of its people.

“We are blessed in our region with a hardworking workforce ready to dig in,”he said. “This blue-collar mentality was born and bred through the manufacturing and coal mining jobs that have left the region. With the emergence of the natural gas industry, our area is poised to capitalize on downstream manufacturing jobs. We as leaders must attract these manufacturing companies and have the infrastructure ready to capitalize on this opportunity.”

• Evan Strittmatter, owner, Indiana Vac

Strittmatter attended Homer-Center Junior-Senior High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, studying small business management. In 2012, in the summer of his senior year of high school, he purchased Indiana Vac with his mother, Cindy Konkol Strittmatter. Indiana Vac has since evolved into a full-service vacuum store servicing Indiana and the surrounding counties.

Due to an increasing demand for central vacuum systems in the Pittsburgh region, in 2015, Evan and Cindy formed Pittsburgh Central Vacuum.

Strittmatter sits on the board of directors for the Alice Paul House, which provides services to all victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, juvenile offenders and all other crime. Strittmatter is also associate vice president for the Indiana-Armstrong Home Builders Association and is on the committee for the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals.

Strittmatter’s time with the young professionals group has fueled his hope for the area’s potential.

“Being involved with this group has opened my eyes to how much talent and leadership we have cultivated in our community,” he said.