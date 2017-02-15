80th annual Charity Ball set

on February 15, 2017 11:00 AM

on February 15, 2017 11:00 AM Indiana, PA

Indiana Regional Medical Center Auxiliary’s 80th annual Charity Ball will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Indiana Country Club. Tickets are $50 per person and available until Sunday.

Tara Dolan, left, and Toni Conrad, co-chairwomen, showed some of the silent auction baskets.

There will be food stations, casino-like games, raffles, dancing and more.

The theme is Mardi Gras Masquerade (masks are optional) and dress is cocktail attire (not formal gowns).

For more information, call Conrad at (724) 422-0710.

