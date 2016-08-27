9/11 service to be held

GLEN CAMPBELL — The Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company will host a 9/11 memorial service, followed by a solemn procession of first responder vehicles at 1 p.m. Sept. 11.

The Rev. Colbert Jones will give the opening prayer, and the introduction will be given by Glen Campbell Fire Chief David B. Lucas.

The main speaker will be Rep. Cris Dush, R-Brookville. Additional speakers will be Indiana County Commissioner Mike Baker and Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock.

Everyone is welcome. First responders who would like to participate can contact Steve at (814) 952-9447 or Mayor Chris White at (814) 845-2340 or jcwhite101@yahoo.com.