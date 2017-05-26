'A Vintage Affair' set for June 11

on May 26, 2017 10:54 AM

From left are Larry Miller, Benjamin’s, and committee members Gabrielle Coy, Brandy Henry, Jackie Overdorff and Katherine Sechrist. Missing from the photo were committee members Theresa Coleman, Liz Leeper and Cassandra Kokoski. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

A Vintage Affair will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. June 11 at Benjamin’s Restaurant in Indiana.

The event theme is “Vintage Photography: Capturing Memories in Time” and will include tea and refreshments, basket raffles, mystery boxes, children’s activities and photo opportunities to support Lifesteps.

Women of all ages are welcome at the event.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 5 through 10 and children younger than 5 can attend for free. For more information or to RSVP, contact Katherine Sechrist at (724) 349-1122, ext. 106, or ksechrist@lifesteps.net. Tickets are also available at www.lifesteps.net.