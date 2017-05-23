AARP to host picnic
AARP Evergreen Chapter 2581 will hold its annual picnic at Mack Park, White Township, on Tuesday, June 20.
For ticket information, call Judy at (724) 349-3625 by June 1.
Indiana, PA - Indiana County
Young Township
A Subaru Forester driven by Barbara Mesagno, of Saltsburg, wrecked on May 16 on West Lebanon Road about one-quarter mile north of Pony Road, state police reported today.
The vehicle ran into a drainage ditch then hit a tree, according to the report.
No one was said to be injured.
Green Township
A GMC Envoy driven by Jerica White, of Northern Cambria, hit a dirt embankment, a fe