AAUW to honor notable women

Four Indiana County women and two Indiana University of Pennsylvania students will be honored at the annual banquet sponsored by the Indiana branch of the American Association of University Women at Rustic Lodge, White Township, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Since 1987, AAUW-Indiana Branch has designated 147 county women as Notable Women for their volunteer and leadership contributions to their communities. This program, unique to the Indiana branch, has been recognized by the national organization for its important recognition of the service activities of women in small and rural areas.

In addition, two IUP women students will receive scholarships from AAUW.

To make a reservation for the banquet (at $30 each), please contact Notable Women chairwoman Joyce Magee at rjmagee2@comcast.net or call (724) 388-5110 by March 15. Past notable women recipients are especially encouraged to attend.

Dinner will feature a buffet with chicken romano, lasagna, pasta with alfredo sauce, vegetables, salad, rolls and butter, and dessert.