ABATE makes toy donation

The Indiana County chapter of ABATE (of Pennsylvania) and friends recently made a donation of toys to the pediatric unit at Indiana Regional Medical Center for Christmas.

Taking part in the donation were, front row, from left: Andy Krauss holding Hope Krauss, Kara Krauss, Jude Krauss, Dane Krauss, Kyra Falcone and Betty Jo Pozzini, a member of ABATE. In back are members of ABATE Trisha and Dave Mentzer, Christine and John Reilly, Pam Krugh, Sam Rising, Rita Shotts, J.K.”Smitty” Smith, Jeff Burns and Heather Harkleroad, executive assistant of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation.

To learn more about how to donate to Indiana Regional Medical Center, call (724) 357-8053.

Submitted photo