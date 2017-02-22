Abnormal weather has pros and cons

Brooklyn Braun, 4, and her 13-month-old brother, AJ, enjoyed the spring-like weather Monday afternoon to draw with chalk on the driveway of their home in Brookwood Estates in White Township. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

The recent unseasonably warm weather has done drawn folks of all ages to enjoy the outdoors.

They are the children of Kate and Brett Braun.

But there's more. The warmth may be to blame for some unwelcome intruders in your home.

The mild trend is expected to continue through the work week, with temperatures in the 60s each day and even into the 70s on Friday. Check the AccuWeather forecast for the customized Indiana County outlook, exclusively on The Indiana Gazette Online.