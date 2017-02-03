ADK initiates new members

Pictured with Carol Tanweer, center, ADK Mu chapter president, are new members Greta Helsel, left, and Laura Lansberry. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary sorority for women educators, recently initiated two new members from the Indiana Area School District at a dinner ceremony at the St. Andrew’s Village community room.

ADK is dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. Locally, the organization provides many hours of community service and annually awards a $1,000 scholarship to a female student attending a university in the field of education.

