Adult student at ICTC makes drift trike with classmate's aid

Bryant Cunningham, of Indiana, had never touched a welder before making this trike. (Submitted photo)

Proving that education can be fun, Bryant Cunningham, of Indiana, with help from an automotive-minded classmate, Cody Wissinger, of Commodore, used the skills he learned as an adult student in the Indiana County Technology Center’s Welding Technology program to build a motorized drift trike.

Cunningham constructed the vehicle as a class project, welding together the framework, even forging a decorative hood ornament-type structure that rises behind the seat.

The three-wheeled vehicle sits low to the ground, and, through a combination of high speed, aluminum-wrapped tires and counter-steering, intentionally triggers a loss of traction in the rear wheels, causing the bike to drift.

“I thought, why not put my skills to the test?” Cunningham said. “I think it turned out pretty well.”

“It’s pretty fun,” said Adam Peterson, Cunningham’s welding technology instructor, who noted that it’s the most ambitious adult student project he’s had in the classroom. “It’s been interesting to watch him see what works and experiment on his own.”

He added that the project will be part of Cunningham’s grade.

Cunningham said he had never touched a welder before starting the program at ICTC in August. “So learning how to make something I feel confident going 60 miles per hour on, with the guidance and expertise of the instructors’ teachings — it was pretty cool,” said Cunningham. “Learning what I learned and putting this together piece by piece, I put what I learned to use.”

ICTC is currently enrolling adult education students for the 2017-18 school year.