Advisory continues; forecasters revise snow prediction

The Indiana County area is under a winter weather advisory posted by the National Weather Service until 7 a.m. The forecasters have upped the snow prediction for the area to 4 to 6 inches.

The advisory includes Indiana, Jefferson and Armstrong counties in the immediate area, and Clarion, Forest, Venango, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties to the north and west.



The advisory cautions drivers that untreated roads will become snow-covered and slick overnight.



Light rain and snow will begin to fall this evening, and quickly change to all snow. The heaviest snow is expected late this evening into early Friday morning. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the north are expected.

PHOTO: It could look like this: Downtown Indiana, March 6, 2013. (Tom Peel/Gazette file photo)

“A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving,” according to the weather service.



“Please report snowfall by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.”



AccuWeather’s customized forecast for Indiana County calls for rain changing to snow with 3 to 6 inches of accumulation overight. More snow and a high of 34 on Friday, then lows falling to 11, 10 and 8 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings. Read the detailed outlook from AccuWeather including the hour-by-hour forecast and the long-range prediction 90 days out to June 6.