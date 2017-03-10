Airport festival scheduled for June 10, 11

A World War II torpedo bomber of the type flown by a Navy pilot who later became a U.S. president and a WWII-era transport plane of the kind made famous in one of aviation’s biggest humanitarian efforts will be among the featured aircraft at this summer’s Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport Festival.

The annual festival, to be held this year on June 10 and 11, celebrates iconic aircraft and significant aviation achievements and publicizes pilot-licensing, airplane rides, aircraft chartering and other aviation services at the airport.

Among the planes scheduled to fly in for this summer’s festival are a 1945 Grumman TBM Avenger, a front-line carrier torpedo bomber from the Battle of Midway in 1942 through the end of the war.

Future U.S. President George H.W. Bush was piloting an Avenger and attacking a Japanese radio installation when he was shot down on Sept. 2, 1944.

Also featured will be a 1945 Douglas C-54 Skymaster cargo plane, the type that played a critical role in keeping more than 2 million blockaded Germans from starving during the Berlin Airlift of 1948-49.

Organizers are finalizing plans for the two-day festival that will include many static and flying displays and other attractions.