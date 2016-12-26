Alumni credit Citizens' for career success

Some emergency medical technicians have used their training and experiences as ambulance crew members as stepping stones to more advanced careers in medicine.

Four EMTs at Citizens’ Ambulance Service recently went back to school and, with the help of their EMT backgrounds, became registered nurses.

“They’re pretty special people” to make the commitment and devote the time needed for the intensive studying to become an RN while still working many hours a week as an EMT or paramedic, said B.J. Pino, CEO of Citizens’ Ambulance Service.

“I took the EMT class when I was 16” and started working for CAS at 18, said T.J. George, 27, of Indiana.

He then worked 24 to 36 hours a week as an EMT and paramedic while earning two degrees at IUP, one in athletic training and one in nursing.

When his friends were getting only a few hours a day at their part-time jobs, George was able to rack up 24 hours in one day on a weekend — and do some studying in between ambulance calls.

He is now an emergency room nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College and at J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon.

George did not plan to become a nurse when he was studying to be an athletic trainer, but he became more interested in the higher levels of patient care.

Why stop there? (as an EMT), he asked himself. He already had valuable emergency medical care skills and experience and decided to keep going.

“Every step I made led me to something else” in the emergency medical field, he said.

He said he feels his experience as a CAS ambulance crew member placed him far ahead of many other nursing program students, and he’s been told he had hands-on skills not expected of a new nurse.

His time with CAS, also, was important in landing his job at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

“They don’t typically hire nurses for the ER right out of nursing school,” he said.

George may next move on to health care administration. But, too, as crazy as he said it sounds, “I want to get back into an ambulance. I miss it.” He hopes to provide that critical service to his community again, possibly on a part-time basis.

He said he’s learned as a new ER nurse that if an EMT or paramedic can fix something in the back of an ambulance and “negate a problem, that’s a huge help to everyone else” later on in the patient’s treatment. “Pre-hospital care can determine the outcomes of patients,” he said.

George said he would recommend EMT or paramedic training for anyone planning careers in medicine.

“There’s been no better experience for me,” he said.

Shelby Stefanik, 25, of Indiana, another CAS EMT, in January will start a new job as an RN in the neurological intensive care unit at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Stefanik earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology at West Virginia University, then completed the EMT course over a summer before starting into the RN program at IUP.

While a full-time IUP student she worked 24 to 30 hours a week for CAS.

“I think I had a step up” in the nursing course because of her experiences with CAS, Stefanik said.

On all of the questions in her job interview at Shadyside she was able to relate some experience from her ambulance crew service.

She’s considering another step up in the health care field — to nurse practitioner. That will require another two or three years of education and training, she said.

Elizabeth “Bitty” Miller, 27, of Indiana, earned a degree in psychology before she started her EMT training at IUP. While working for CAS, she returned to IUP, earned a nursing degree and is now an emergency room nurse at Children’s Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She said her EMT training and ambulance experiences made her more confident and competent in assessing patients during her nursing training, and those experiences give her “a better grasp” of patients’ conditions and needs.

“I definitely want to stay with CAS” on a part-time basis, and she may next tackle the training to become a paramedic while working as a nurse, Miller said.

Another Indiana County native, Molly Kolesar, 22, said she experienced an attraction for emergency medical care during a ride-along with a CAS crew.

She completed her EMT training when she was 18 and has worked for CAS four years while completing IUP’s RN program. Six months ago she, too, was hired as an ER nurse at Children’s Hospital. And like Miller, she continues to work part time in a CAS ambulance.

“I originally wanted to be a doctor (but) I love the hands-on portion of patient care,” and nurses do more of that, she said.

The EMT training and CAS experiences helped her greatly in becoming and in being a nurse.

“Yes, being able to think quickly on your feet … keeping calm … working through the chaos” in critical situations, she said. “I loved the experiences I got at CAS.”

She was asked how she managed to carry the load of being a college student and working 24 or more hours a week as an EMT. “Looking back I really wonder,” she answered. “I had to be serious about what I wanted.”