Angels' Wings registration opens soon

by The Indiana Gazette on September 10, 2016 10:54 AM Indiana, PA

Organizers of Angels’ Wings will soon be accepting applications for the gift-giving program and for Stop the Cold, a program that provides new and gently used coats for children in need.

The Indiana County Community Action Program will accept applications from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19-23, Oct. 3-7, Oct. 17-24, Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.

Angels’ Wings is The Indiana Gazette’s annual Christmas gift program, operated in conjunction with the

Indiana County Community Action Program.

This year, there are three application options to chose from:

• Complete an application and bring it to ICCAP, 827 Water St., Indiana.

• Call ICCAP at (724) 465-2657

• Visit the ICCAP office in person

Participants must bring proof of income, a valid photo ID and a Social Security card for each child.

All applicants with children in need of a winter coat must sign up during the weeks of Sept. 19-23, Oct. 3-7, Oct. 17-21 and Oct. 21.

To help ensure an adequate supply of clothing, during the month of September, organizers are asking the public to donate coats, hats, gloves and mittens, scarves and boots.

Drop-off locations are:

• Diamond Drug, Philadelphia Street

• Indiana Regional Medical Center

• S&T Bank, Philadelphia Street

• Sears in the Indiana Mall

• YMCA, Ben Franklin Road

Questions may be directed to (724) 465-2657.



