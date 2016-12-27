Animal center, teen program join for fundraiser

Pictured, from left, are Britney Baxter, Missy Frederick, Candice Presto, Patricia Hamzik and Dr. Yogi Misra. (Submitted photo)

THE STAFF of Indian Springs Veterinary Clinic in White Township recently helped out the Coal Country Hangout Youth Center in Northern Cambria with a fundraiser called Steam Punk Pet Palooza.

The staff of the veterinary clinic came dressed for the theme and held a rabies clinic and canine agility demonstrations. The teens provided games, food and baskets to help raise money.

The nonprofit youth center began in 2001 as a response to the social and human service needs in northern Cambria County.

Pictured, from left, are Britney Baxter, Missy Frederick, Candice Presto, Patricia Hamzik and Dr. Yogi Misra. (Submitted photo)