Animal center, teen program join for fundraiser
THE STAFF of Indian Springs Veterinary Clinic in White Township recently helped out the Coal Country Hangout Youth Center in Northern Cambria with a fundraiser called Steam Punk Pet Palooza.
The staff of the veterinary clinic came dressed for the theme and held a rabies clinic and canine agility demonstrations. The teens provided games, food and baskets to help raise money.
The nonprofit youth center began in 2001 as a response to the social and human service needs in northern Cambria County.
Pictured, from left, are Britney Baxter, Missy Frederick, Candice Presto, Patricia Hamzik and Dr. Yogi Misra. (Submitted photo)