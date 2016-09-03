Annual CROP Hunger Walk planned for October

The Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty Hunger Walk for Indiana County will be held Oct. 2 beginning between Calvary and Graystone Presbyterian churches, Church Street, Indiana. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

The CROP walk follows either a 1.6- or 2.1-mile route around Indiana for adults and youths.

A separate mini-walk for children features cookies and fun activities along the way.

Participants may opt to rock on rocking chairs on Calvary’s front portico instead of walking. Light refreshments will be served at Calvary Presbyterian Church, corner of Seventh and Church Streets, following the walk.

Each year more than 2,000 communities across the U.S. join in locally organized, interfaith CROP Hunger Walks that help support the work of Church World Service both around the world and here at home.

The CROP Hunger Walk has grown from a small number of participants and total dollars raised to an event that annually averages more than 100 participants and has raised more than $114,000 since 1998.

Last year more than $12,000 was raised, of which $3,000 was forwarded directly to Indiana County Community Action Program Inc. with the balance of $9,000 used toward world hunger.

If you are an individual, family, college student, church or organization and would like to get involved, or for more information, email Rebecca Becker, Calvary Presbyterian Church, at dcam@calvarychurchpa.com.