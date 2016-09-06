Annual Hoodlebug Festival set to return with fall feel

An annual festival Sunday in Homer City will have a different theme and feel this year, after organizers decided to move it to the fall for the first time.

The Hoodlebug Festival, in its 19th year, is typically held in July, but event chairwoman Penny Perman said the committee this year moved it to the fall — in part because July’s temperatures tend to be so hot. This year, it’s being called the Hoodlebug Fall Fest.

“There were several reasons (for the change) but I think we kind of thought that the weather would be better,” Perman said. Plus, she said, the festival’s July date had conflicted with vacations and athletic tournaments.

“We just felt that a fall fest might be a nice change.”

Festival visitors can expect the same events and activities as in previous years, but will see some changes to the theme of the events as well as the food. For example, instead of the well-known strawberry shortcake served each year by Homer City United Presbyterian Church members, they’ll serve an apple dessert instead.

It’s the food, Perman said, that brings most of the festival-goers into the community each year.

“I really do think that’s what people come for,” Perman said. “There’s an amazing amount of food.”

The festival boasts its selection of ethnic foods, as well as hometown favorites, from halupki, pierogies and kielbasa to pepperoni rolls and pulled pork — just to name a few. Plus, festival-goers will find ice cream, slushies, lemonade and more.

The parade, which will begin at 12:30 p.m., is another big draw, she said.

Athletics enthusiasts have the opportunity to participate in events being held Sunday: the Hoodlebug Trail Bicycle Poker Run and a 5K race. The bicycle poker run begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Hoodlebug Trail with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at Floodway Park. The 5K race begins at 4:30 p.m.

Other activities include a car cruise, kids’ zone, duck race, craft and game booths and live entertainment.

“(The festival) is only from noon to 7 p.m. but there’s a lot packed in there,” Perman said. “It’s just a fun-filled day.”

Because there’s limited parking on downtown streets during the festival, parking is available at MGK Technologies on Cooper Avenue. A shuttle will run during the duration of the festival from the lot to downtown Homer City.

“We’re just hoping that people support it even though it did change dates,” Perman said. “We think the weather is going to be so much better.”

More information about the festival is available by searching Hoodlebug Fall Fest Homer City PA on Facebook.

Schedule of events

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

9 a.m. — Hoodlebug Trail Bicycle Poker Run registration, Floodway Park

9:30 a.m. — Hoodlebug Trail Bicycle Poker Run, Hoodlebug Trail

Noon — Flag raising and moment of silence (fire hall)

Noon to 5 p.m. — Car Cruise, Route 56, just past Ideal Market

12:15 p.m. — Hoodlebug Trail Bicycle Poker Run awards, stage

12:30 p.m. — Parade, Main Street

1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. — Told Ya So!, stage

1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Kids’ Zone, fire hall

3 p.m. — Duck Race, Floodway Park

3 p.m. — 5K Race registration, Floodway Park

3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. — Sgt. Anthony Jellison and K-9 Thor demonstration, stage

3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. — Kevin Dale, stage

4:30 p.m. — 5K Race, Floodway Park

5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. — 7 Mile Run, stage

Festival concludes at 7 p.m.

ALL DAY EVENTS: Ethnic food, craft and game booths, old fashioned bingo, Snapology demonstration for kids.