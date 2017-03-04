Annual Leader's Circle event moving to September

The Leader’s Circle Awards Event is moving this year from spring to September.

Organizers Camille Morris-Sherry and Annie Rizzo said the date has been set for Sept. 20 at the Indiana Country Club.

The Leader’s Circle program honors recipients of the ATHENA Award and the Male and Female Civic Leader Awards. The committee searches for Indiana County’s most dynamic and inspiring leaders who are making an impact in their community and are progressing in their professional careers and organizations.

And, new this year will be ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award, awarded to a young woman who is an emerging leader in the community. While the ATHENA Award is often bestowed on a woman who has become somewhat of a mentor, Morris-Sherry said the new award is for women who have recently begun their careers.

The committee will be looking for emerging leaders who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession, and who contribute time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community.

While the awards event is several months away, nominations will be accepted soon, with judging taking place over the summer. Profiles of each finalist will be published in a special section of The Indiana Gazette prior to the event.

In an effort to streamline the nomination process, the multi-page nomination form will be replaced this year with a single page, Morris-Sherry said. Forms are expected to be available in about a month, Rizzo said, and the cost will be $50 as in years past.

Morris-Sherry, of First Commonwealth Bank, and Rizzo, who works at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, said they are seeking volunteers to fill out a number of committees: nominations, sponsorship, programming, registration and judging.

Stepping up to take over leadership of the program, the women said they are open to new ideas.

For more information, or to obtain a nomination form, contact Morris-Sherry at cmorris@fcbanking.com or Annie Rizzo at (724) 465-2511.