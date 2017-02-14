Annual murder mystery dinner set

AccessAbilities Foundation will present its annual murder mystery dinner at 5 p.m. on March 4 at the Rustic Lodge in White Township. The theme is “What Stinks on Campus?”

The evening will feature western Pennsylvania’s premier murder mystery troupe, Mystery’s Most Wanted. Proceeds from the event support the programs and services provided to children, adults and seniors with special needs.

The evening is certain to bring suspense, laughter and enjoyment to all who attend the interactive show. Barb Christner, director of development and marketing at the accessAbilities Foundation said, “Our murder mystery dinner has grown over the past seven years and guests keep coming back for the new and suspenseful show. We encourage anyone who would like to attend to purchase their tickets online today to guarantee their seat.”

Deb Venditti, executive director of the foundation, said, “We are excited to have so many new and returning supporters, but there is still time for businesses and organizations to get involved and show their support while gaining some great advertising opportunities. Whether you sponsor the event, make it a party and host a table, place an ad in our program, or donate a basket or items for a basket, there is something for you.”

For more information on sponsorships, tickets, or how you can support this growing event, visit www.accessAbilitiesFoundation.org or call (724) 465.6042, ext. 1027. The show is intended for an adult audience, 16 years of age and older. Individual and couples rates are available. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.