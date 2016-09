The annual Indiana Area High School reunion for the classes of 1970-90 was recently held at the Michael Kostas ranch.

The reunion began with a spaghetti dinner on July 8, a picnic all day on July 9 and ended with a Sunday brunch on July 10. Mark your calendars for next year’s reunion to be held on Aug. 11, 12 and 13.

More information can be found at www facebook.com/indianapa.ihsreunion.