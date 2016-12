on December 27, 2016 10:48 AM

Apollo Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Apollo Trust Company, recently declared a cash dividend increase of 2.1 percent on its common stock.

The increase will result in a quarterly cash dividend of 49 cents per share to shareholders of record on Dec. 20, payable on Dec. 23.

Apollo Trust operates five locations: in Apollo, Allegheny Township, North Apollo, North Washington and Spring Church.