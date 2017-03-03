Apollo-Ridge-sponsored career and employment fair scheduled

SPRING CHURCH — A career and employment fair will be held March 15 in the gymnasium at Apollo-Ridge High School, 1825 State Route 56, Spring Church. Students can attend from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the community is invited from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The following are welcome to attend: employers seeking to hire, individuals seeking employment, career and technology centers, trade schools, temp services and event sponsors.

Exhibitors can contact Janetta Thomas at ThomasJ@ApolloRidge.com, and sponsors can contact Cris Kostiuk at KostiukC@ApolloRidge.com. For more information, visit www.ApolloRidge.com.