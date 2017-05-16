Area agencies welcome volunteer service

Did you know volunteer work is real work? Volunteer service can enhance a résumé. Not looking for employment? Retired? Looking to change career fields? Want to give back to your community? Or just love volunteering?

Indiana County has numerous opportunities for adults to volunteer. Where does your interest lie?

ANIMALS

• Four Footed Friends can use your help with animal care, walking dogs and as a foster parent. (724) 349-1144

• Indiana County Humane Society is looking for volunteers to bathe, groom and walk the animals. (724) 465-7387/3977

• Spay Neuter Indiana PA Pets (SNIPP) is looking for volunteers to help with a mobile clinic to alter cats-offered several times per year; help with physical set up/tear down, registration, phone calls to clients, observation of animals after surgery, and assistance with form completion. Also needed: Transportation Provider for cats (to be taken to Action for Animals in Derry so they may be altered), assistance with completion of paperwork, and help with community outreach and fundraising. (724) 459-5004

CLERICAL

• American Red Cross needs help with front desk/clerical support. For more information, call (724) 465-5678.

• Community Guidance Center needs volunteers to file and do data entry. Contact Kerry Ray at (724) 465-5576, ext. 128.

• Four Footed Friends is looking for a volunteer receptionist. (724) 349-1144

• Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP) needs volunteers to answer the phones, type and do filing. (724) 465-2657 or (724) 248-9555

• Indiana County Humane Society can use assistance with filing, mailing and answering the phone. (724) 465-7387/3977

DISASTER ASSISTANCE

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers for the Disaster Action Team Health and for safety instructors. (724) 465-5678

EDUCATION

• ARIN has a need for tutors to work with adults to improve basic math and reading skills in preparation for the GED. Also, tutors are needed for the English as a Second Language Program. (724) 463-5300, ext. 2329

• Indiana Free Library needs volunteers to reshelve books from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Contact John Swanson at (724) 465-8841.

• Penn State Cooperative Extension-Indiana County 4-H Program is looking for volunteers who are interested in sharing a skill with youth in informal club settings. Volunteers can choose from over 100 exciting projects and can structure club meetings to fit their schedules. Contact Penn State Extension 4-H at (724) 465-3880.

• Torrance State Hospital needs a library aide, GED and literacy tutors and computer tutors. They are also looking for male tutors to work with individuals who are interested in obtaining their GED. Contact Donnalee Fleming at (724) 459-4464.

MEDICAL/SOCIAL WORK/CHILD CARE

• Aging Services Inc. is looking for volunteers who can help with group activities such as crafts, reading, music and card games; and provide friendly one-on-one visits. Contact Jim McQuown at (724) 349-4500.

• Alice Paul House is seeking volunteers to provide crisis intervention and counseling to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, juvenile offenders, and other crime. By completing a training course in paraprofessional crisis intervention counseling, volunteers will be able to assist and empower individuals in crisis first hand by answering the crisis hotline and interacting with shelter residents and clients. For more information, contact Whitney Mottorn at (724) 349-5744.

• Aging Services Inc. is looking for ombudsman volunteers. If you have two hours of free time a month to help ensure the quality of life and care of long-term care residents, they need you. Call (724) 349-4500 for more information.

• Aging Services Inc. is looking for APPRISE volunteers to assist older adults with services and information on health insurance benefits, Medicare and Medicaid eligibility, claims filing, benefits counseling, telephone assistance, consumer protection, referral to other resources, and advocacy. Call (724) 349-4500.

• Communities at Indian Haven needs volunteers to assist residents in wheelchairs, assist residents with activities and religious services; bring appropriate pets to visit, share craft ideas/skills and join the adopt-a-grandparent program. (724) 465-3900

• Indiana County Community Action Program needs mentors and child care providers at its shelters. (724) 465-2657 or (724) 248-9555

• Big Hearts Little Hands Mentoring Program, a program of the YMCA of Indiana County, is in need of positive, caring adults to provide guidance, care and emotional support to one of Indiana County’s youth in need. Those interested must be 18 years of age or older to be a Big. For more information, call (724) 463-9622

VNA

• VNA Family Hospice needs volunteers to assist with grief support and companionship for patients and their families, respite relief, running errands for families and other activities. Contact Mary Edith Cicola at (724) 463-8711.

• Hopeful Hearts, a service of VNA family hospice, a grief support program for children and families, needs peer support group facilitators, family greeters and food servers. For more information, call (724) 463-6340.

OUTDOORS

• Evergreen Conservancy is looking for volunteers to help with: managing membership and social media, environmental education programs (outdoors at Tanoma and at other locations), maintenance (grass mowing and other work) at Tanoma, installing water probes in streams and downloading data from data loggers, maintenance of the data loggers and water testing. For more information, call (472) 471-6020 or (724) 463-8138.

OTHER

• Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP) can use your assistance in the food warehouse. For details, call (724) 465-2657 or (724) 248-9555.

• The Indiana County Humane Society is looking for volunteers to assist with grant writing and publicity. For more information, call (724) 465-7387.

• Evergreen Conservancy is looking for volunteer board members interested in environmental issues. The board meets the first Thursday of every other month with committee meetings the opposite month. Call (724) 471-6020 or (724) 463-8138,

SPECIAL EVENTS

• The American Red Cross needs volunteers at blood drives to serve as walkers, greeters or canteen workers. For more information call (724) 465-5678.

• Four Footed Friends needs special event volunteers. Call (724) 349-1144 for details.

• ICCAP can use help with Care and Share Day and other special events. For more information, call (724) 465-2657 or (724)248-9555.

• Indiana County Humane Society is looking for volunteers to assist with the county fair, school presentations and fundraising. Call (724) 465-7387/3977 for details.

• Torrance State Hospital needs assistance for special events (picnic, auction, holiday events) through the year. Contact Donnalee Fleming at (724) 459-4464.

SENIOR CORPS is a national volunteer organization. It provides volunteers age 55 and over with volunteer opportunities in nonprofit agencies. Benefits include free accident, personal liability and access automobile insurance while volunteering.

Contact Janeen Love at (800) 648-3381, ext. 236, or at jlove@jccap.org for more information.