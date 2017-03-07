Area athletes take part in CrossFit Open

T.J. O’Hara, of Indiana, participated Friday in the CrossFit Open at S&T Bank Arena in White Township under the instruction of Green Fire CrossFit trainer John Carroll. (Kevin G. Stiffler/Gazette)

Athletes from Green Fire CrossFit have been participating in the 2017 CrossFit Open, which started Feb. 23 and ends March 23.

Each Thursday a new workout is released and CrossFit enthusiasts from around the world complete the designated workout by the following Monday.

Green Fire broke its athletes up into teams to make the experience a fun, encouraging team effort, completing the workouts every Friday at S&T Bank Arena in White Township.

Overall, the aim of CrossFit is to forge a broad, general and inclusive fitness regimen supported by measurable, observable and repeatable results.

The program prepares trainees for any physical contingency, not only for the unknown but also for the unknowable.

PHOTO: T.J. O’Hara, of Indiana, participated Friday in the CrossFit Open at S&T Bank Arena in White Township under the instruction of Green Fire CrossFit trainer John Carroll. (Kevin G. Stiffler/Gazette)