Jackie Overdorff, mortgage banker for S&T Bank, poured a drink for a customer Thursday evening at HB Culpeppers during the annual Battle of the Banks fundraiser. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

Servers and bartenders were paired with employees from First Commonwealth, S&T and Marion Center to collect tips that were donated to Lifesteps.

First Commonwealth again collected the most tips and took home the golden piggy bank.