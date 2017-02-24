AREA CHURCH SERVICES

on February 25, 2017 6:00 AM

Indiana County area churches are grouped by communities, which appear in alphabetical order.

SATURDAY MORNING SERVICES

INDIANA/WHITE TOWNSHIP

Indiana Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road. Service, 11. Sabbath school, 9:30.

Karma Thegsum Choling (Tibetan Buddhist Church), 655 Church St., Suite 324, R&P building. Tibetan New Year Celebration. Chenrezig meditation, 10. Tea and rice ceremony, 11. Fire Ceremony, 11:30. Free and open to the public. www.indianacountyktc.org. (724)762-0687.

NEW FLORENCE

Church of God, 13791 Route 259. Sabbath services, 10:30.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING SERVICES

BLACK LICK

St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church. Vespers at 6, followed by confession.

BLAIRSVILLE

Connect Church, 2134 Route 22 West, Blairsville. Service, 6:30.

SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church. Mass, 5.

CLYMER

Church of the Resurrection.

• Heilwood site — Mass, 4.

• Glen Campbell site — Mass with children’s Liturgy of the Word, 6.

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, St. John’s Way, Dixonville. For the time of this week’s service, call (724) 397-2250 or (724) 463-0958.

DERRY

Derry First United Methodist Church, corner of Route 217 and North Ligonier Street. Contemporary service, 6.

HOMER CITY

Our Lady of the Assumption, Coral. Mass, 4:30.

St. Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church. Anticipated Divine Liturgy, 5.

SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church. Lazarus Saturday Divine Liturgy, 9.

INDIANA/WHITE TOWNSHIP

A Resting Place, 1170D Wayne Ave. Service, 7.

Cornerstone Worship Center. Evening prayer, 6:30.

Grace United Methodist Church. Coffeehouse modern service, 5.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Mass, 5:30

St. Thomas More University Parish. Mass, 4.

The Summit Church, 2707 West Pike, White Township. Services, 6:30.

Trinity United Methodist Church. Service, 5.

Zion Lutheran Church. Spoken Eucharist, 5:30.

KENT

Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent. Mass, 6.

RURAL VALLEY

Saint Mary, Mother of God, Parish, Yatesboro. Sacrament of Reconciliation, noon, first Saturday of the month. Vigil Mass, 6.

SEWARD

Holy Family. Mass, 5.

SUNDAY SERVICES

Note: Times listed are morning unless otherwise noted.

ALVERDA

Alverda Christian Church. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45.

Alverda Faith Tabernacle. Worship service, 11. Sunday school, 10. Evening, 6.

Alverda Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 553. Service, 9:30. Sunday school, 10:45.

Independent Country Church (formerly Mt. Union UMC). Worship, 11. Sunday school, 10.

ARCADIA

Arcadia Presbyterian Church. Sunday school, 9:45. Worship, 11.

ARMAGH

Armagh United Methodist Church. Worship, 9. Sunday school, 10:30.

Blacklick Community United Methodist Church, Vintondale. Worship, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30.

Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 Route 22 East, New Florence. Worship, 9. Sunday school, 9:30.

New Beginning Worship Center, 141 W. Philadelphia St. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 10.

Pentecostal Tabernacle Church, Armagh. Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. Pastor: David Lee.

Valley Grace Brethren Church. Service, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30. Evening service and youth, 7.

BLACK LICK

Black Lick Presbyterian Church. Service, 9:45.

Chapel of Hope, Palmerton Road. Service, 10:30. Preacher: The Rev. David Kimbel.

Grace Bible Chapel, 165 Walnut St., Black Lick, an independent Bible church. Pastor: John R. Johnson. Service, 10 a.m. Sunday school, 9 a.m. Bible study, 7 p.m. Thursdays. www.gracebiblechapel.us.

St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church. Divine Liturgy, 10. Church school, 11:15.

BLAIRSVILLE

Abundant Grace Assembly of God, 1147 William Penn Highway. Sunday worship, 10:30. Youth meeting, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.

Blairsville Church of Christ. Morning Bible study, 10. Worship service, 11. Evening service, 6:30.

Blairsville Free Methodist Church. Contemporary worship service, 11. Kids church and nursery, 11. Adult small group Bible study, 9:45.

Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St. Worship, 11. Preacher: The Rev. Timothy Monroe. Scripture: 2 Peter 1:16-21 and Matthew 17:1-9. Sunday school, 9:45.

Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30. Evening service, 7.

First Baptist Church. Service, 10. Sunday school, 9.

Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, United Methodist Churches, Brett Dinger, lead pastor; Dawn Krishart, associate pastor

• Blairsville First UMC, 50 Walnut St., Blairsville. Service: Praise and prayer in the chapel, 8:30; worship in the sanctuary, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:15.

• Torrance, 168 Brinker St., Torrance: Service, 9:30.

• Hopewell, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville: Service, 9:30. Sunday school, 10:30.

• Black Lick, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick: Service, 11:10. Sunday school, 10.

Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church. Service, 10:45.

Independent Baptist Church of Blairsville. Worship, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30. Evening service, 6:30.

Mercy Hill Ministries Church, 164 E. Market St. (former Goodwill store). Facebook: Mercy Hill Ministries Church of Blairsville, Pa. J.P. Price, overseer; Terry E. Obney, pastor; Joe Dedon, worship leader. Service, 10:30.

Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Route 22, five miles east of Blairsville. Service, 8:30. Sunday school, 9:45.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Service, 10:30.

SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church. Mass, 9.

BOLIVAR

Bolivar United Methodist Church. Service, 10.

Bolivar United Presbyterian Church, 712 Lincoln St. Service, 11.

Community Bible Church of West Bolivar. Service, 11. Sunday school, 9:45.

First Church of Christ of Bolivar, 3049 Route 259. Service, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30. Evening service, 6.

BRUSH VALLEY

Brush Valley Chapel. Worship, 9:15. Bible study, 8:30.

Brush Valley United Methodist Church. Worship, 9:30.

Calvary United Methodist Church, Route 56. Service, 11. Sunday school, 10.

CHERRY TREE

Cherry Tree Presbyterian Church. Sunday school, 10. Service, 11:15.

Cherry Tree United Methodist Church. Worship, 10. Sunday school, 11. Pastor Doug Brink.

Kinport Assembly of God, Route 240. Worship, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30. Evening service, 6. Youth group, 6.

Morning Star Ministries, 4886 Route 240. Service, 10. Children and youth services, 11. Adult Bible teaching and ministry in the word, 11. Evening service, 7.

New Life Fellowship Church. Mass: 10:30. Pastor Bill Davis.

Pine Grove Church of God. Service, 9. Sunday school, 10.

Uniontown Church of Christ. Service, 11. Sunday school, 10. Evening service, 6.

Uniontown United Methodist Church. Worship, 8:15.

CLARKSBURG

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 9:45.

CLYDE

Bethel United Presbyterian Church, 1354 Bethel Cemetery Road, New Florence, (724) 676-5000. Worship, 9. Sunday school, 9.

CLYMER

Calvary Baptist Church. Service, 10:45. Evening worship, 6.

Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. Worship, 11.

Church of the Resurrection.

• Clymer — Mass, 8 and 11. Mass with children’s Liturgy of the Word, 11.

• Ernest site — Mass, 10:30.

• Heilwood site — Mass, 9.

• Rossiter site — 8:30.

Clymer Alliance Church. Worship, 11.

Clymer Christian Church. Service, 10.

Clymer United Methodist Church, Fifth and Hancock streets. Service, 10. Adult Sunday school, 11. Junior church and nursery available during worship.

Cookport Baptist Church. Service, 11. Sunday school, 9:45.

Diamondville United Methodist Church, 905 Starford Road. Worship, 9. Senior pastor: The Rev. Kendra Balliet. Associate pastor: The Rev. John Balliet. (724) 254-4000.

Dixonville Wesleyan Church. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45. Evening service, 6:30.

Faith Victory Temple, Starford. Worship, 11.

First Presbyterian Church of Clymer. Service, 10:30.

First United Methodist Church, 495 Hancock St. Worship, 10. Senior pastor: The Rev. Kendra Balliet. Associate pastor: The Rev. John Balliet. Junior church, 10. (724) 254-4000.

Independent Clymer Gospel Mission, a nondenominational church. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45.

Laurel Swamp Union Church, Route 553. Service, 10. Sunday school, 8:45.

Maple Grove Church of God, Laurel Run Road near Nolo. Service, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30.

Pine Flats Christian Church. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30.

Pine Flats Church of God. Worship, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30. Evening, 6.

St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church. Divine Liturgy, 9.

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, St. John’s Way, Dixonville. Divine Liturgy, 9 or 10:45 alternating. For the time of this week’s service, call (724) 397-2250.

St. Michael’s Orthodox Greek Catholic Church. Service, 9:30.

Starford United Methodist Church, 95 Railroad St., Starford. Worship, 10. Senior pastor: The Rev. Kendra Balliet. Associate pastor: The Rev. John Balliet. (724) 254-4000.

Tanoma United Methodist Church, 3726 Tanoma Road. Worship, 11. Senior pastor: The Rev. Kendra Balliet. Associate pastor: The Rev. John Balliet. (724) 349-1778 or (724) 254-4000.

Twolick Baptist Church, Dixonville. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 9:45. Evening service, 6.

COOKPORT

Cookport Church of Christ (Christian), Cookport (near the fairgrounds). Service: 10:30. Speaker: Brother Elmer Gromley Jr.

CORAL

Luther Chapel Lutheran Church, 168 Power Plant Road, Coral. Worship, 11. Worship leader: Pastor Tedd Cogar.

CREEKSIDE-ERNEST

Center Presbyterian Church, Creekside. Worship service, 11:15. Sunday school, 10:15.

Creekside United Methodist Church. Service, 9. Sunday school, 10.

Crooked Creek Baptist Church, Chambersville. Service, 11. Sunday school, 10.

Ernest Bible Church, 70 Church Road. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 9:45. Evening, 6 p.m.

Harmony Grove Lutheran Church. Worship, 9.

Plum Creek Presbyterian Church of Willet. Service, 9. Preacher: The Rev. Don Wilson. Sunday school, 10:15.

St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church, Route 110, Ernest. Divine Liturgy, 8.

DERRY

Derry First United Methodist Church, corner of Route 217 and North Ligonier Street. Worship, 11. Adult Sunday school, 9. Children Sunday school, 10. Junior church, 11.

ELDERTON-SHELOCTA

Elderton Lutheran Parish:

• Gastown Christ Lutheran Church: Service, 11. Sunday school, 9:45.

• Mount Union Lutheran Church: Service, 9. Sunday school, 10:15.

• Elderton Presbyterian Church Worship, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:15.

Faith Baptist Church. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 10. Youth group and choir, 6 p.m. Evening service, 7.

Plumcreek Church of the Brethren. Worship, 9. Sunday school, 10.

Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Worship, 10. Preacher: The Rev. Kathy Nice. Sunday school, 9.

Shelocta Grace Independent Baptist. Service, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30. Evening service, 6.

United Methodist Charge for Christ:

• Cochran’s Mill: Worship, 10. Sunday school, 11.

• Elderton: Worship, 11. Sunday school, 9:45.

• Mount Zion, Girty: Worship, 9. Sunday school, 10.

• Rural Valley: Worship, 11. Sunday school, 9:45.

• Whitesburg: Worship, 9. Sunday school, 10.

Whitesburg United Methodist Church. Worship, 9.

GLEN CAMPBELL

Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pine Vale Road, Glen Campbell. Services, 10 and 11. Evening service, 6.

First Baptist Church of Glen Campbell. Organ prelude, 10. Service, 10:15. Sunday school, 9. Junior church, 10:20.

Gipsy Christian Church. Service, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30.

There’s Victory Through Jesus Ministries, Mahaffey. Services, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

HEILWOOD

Heilwood Presbyterian Church, Service, 9:30.

HOMER CITY

Aultman Baptist Church, 91 Fourth St., Aultman. Service, 11. Sunday school, 9:45. Prayer, 5:30 p.m. Evening service, 6 p.m.

Bethel Presbyterian Church, one mile east of Route 286 near Aultman. Service, 11. Sunday school, 9:45.

Harvest Anglican Church, at Homer City United Methodist Church. Worship service, 7.

Homer City Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. Service, 10.

Homer City Church of the Nazarene. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45. Evening service, 6.

Homer City United Methodist Church. Combined service, 9:30. Pastor: Katrina Laude. Scripture: Matthew 17:1-9. Sunday school, 8:30 and 10:45. Coffee hour fellowship, 10:45.

Homer City United Presbyterian Church. Service, 11. Children’s Sunday school during the service.

Hope Lutheran Church. Worship with Holy Communion, 11. Sunday school for all ages, 9:30. Contemporary worship with Holy Communion, every fourth Saturday, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Assumption, Coral. Mass, 10:30.

Our Lady of the Assumption, Lucernemines. Mass, 8.

St. Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church. Divine Liturgy, 10.

SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church. Divine Liturgy, 10.

Victory Baptist Church. Service, 11. Sunday school, 10. Evening service, 5:30.

INDIANA/WHITE TOWNSHIP

Amplify Church, 635 Philadelphia St. Service, 11. (412) 793-1600.

Beulah Baptist Church. Service, 11.

Bible Baptist Church, 6280 Route 286 East. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 10. Evening service, 6:30.

Calvary Presbyterian Church, Seventh and Church streets. Service, 11. Christian education, 9:30 (child care provided).

Christ Bible Fellowship, Old Route 119 South, Indiana. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45.

Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana. Services: Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8; Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10:30. Christian education, 9:30. Holy Communion.

Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Warren and Ben Franklin roads, Indiana. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30. Wednesday family night, 6:30 p.m.

Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, three miles west of Clymer off Route 286. Divine Liturgy, 10. Sunday school, 9.

Church of Christ, Old Route 119 north of Indiana. Service, 10. Evening, 6.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Indiana Branch of Pittsburgh North Stake, 1580 Old Route 119. Sacrament meeting, 9:30. Primary and Sunday school, 10:50. Priesthood, Relief Society and Young Women, 11:40.

Cornerstone Worship Center. Services: traditional, 8:30; contemporary, 9:30. Sunday school, 9. Evening service, 6:30.

Covenant Way Church (formerly Bryan Hill Fellowship). Service, 10:30.

Crete Presbyterian Church, Old Route 56 off Route 286, southwest of Indiana. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 9:45.

Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 west of Indiana. Service, 11. Sunday school, 9:30.

Divine Destiny Ministries, former Omni Center off Route 119 south of Indiana. Services, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Children’s classes at both services.

Faith Orthodox Presbyterian Church, two miles north of Indiana along old Route 119 near the intersection of Route 110. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30. Evening service, 6:30.

Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. Service, 11.

First Baptist Church. Worship service, 10:30.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30.

First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45.

First Unitarian Universalist Church, Twolick Drive. Religious education and nursery care, 10:30. Service: The Power of Prayer.

Full Gospel Assembly of God, 370 Twolick Drive. Worship, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30.

Gap Ministry, Indiana YMCA, 60 N. Ben Franklin Road. Service: 10:30. Celebrate recovery, 6 p.m.

Grace United Methodist Church. Services: traditional, 9; modern, Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 10; modern, 11. Train Station for grades K-5: KCAC, 10; Grace, 11.

Graystone Presbyterian Church. Services: contemporary, 11; traditional, 8:30. Sunday school, 9:45.

Grove Chapel Lutheran Church. Worship, 11.

Harvest Community Church, 699 Philadelphia St., third floor. Fellowship and light refreshments, 10. Service, 10:30. Campus pastor: Scott Rising. www.harvestpa.org/sermons.

Hilltop Baptist Church. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45. Adult study, 6. AWANA program for children, 6.

Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road. Service, 10:40. Sunday school, 9:45. Evening service, 6.

Indiana Church of the Brethren. Service, 10:40. Sunday school, 9:30.

Indiana Church of Christ, East Pike. Service, 10:30. Sunday school for all ages, 9:30.

Indiana First Church of the Nazarene, corner of Third and Water streets. Worship, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45. Evening service, 6.

Indiana Gospel Hall, 501 Locust St. Sunday school and Bible study, 11:15 a.m., Gospel preaching, 12:15 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, corner of 12th and Church streets. Services and junior church, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45. Pre-evening service, 6:15. Evening service, 7.

Lord Jesus Christ Assembly, 916 Oakland Ave. Worship, 10.

New Hope Bible Fellowship, 8109 Route 286 West (corner of Bethel Church Road and Route 286 West). Worship, 11. Sunday school, 10.

One Hope Church, 100 Ben Franklin Road South. Service, 10:55. Sunday school, 9:30.

Pentecostals of Indiana, 246 Fulton Run Road. Service, 5 p.m.

Quakers (Religious Society of Friends), Service, 10:30. Meetings will be held in Room 406 of the Indiana Theater Building on Philadelphia Street.

Saving Grace Church, 921 Hospital Road. Worship service at 10 a.m. Children’s ministry for age 1 through sixth grade is held during the service.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Masses, 7:30 and 9:30.

St. James AME Zion Church. Worship, 10. Sunday school, 9.

St. Thomas More University Parish. Mass, 10. Evening, 7.

The Salvation Army. Sunday school, 9:45. Morning worship, 11. Transportation available.

The Summit Church, 2707 West Pike, White Township. Services, 9:30 and 11. Kidztown church services for infants through sixth-grade.

Trinity United Methodist Church. Worship service, 9:30. Sunday school, 10:45. Adult small groups, 10:45.

Word of Grace Fellowship, 603 S. Fifth St. Welcome/coffee, 9:30. Family service, 10. Evening encounter: worship and prayer service, 6:30.

Zion Lutheran Church. Services with Eucharist, 9:30.

KENT

Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent. Mass, 9.

Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, Kent. Worship, 9:30.

MARION CENTER

Ambrose Baptist Church. Worship service, 9:30.

Bethany Chapel. Service, 10. Sunday school, 9. Evening service, 6.

First United Methodist Church. Service, 9:30. Sunday school class for all ages, 10:45.

Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center. Service, 11. Preacher: Elder Brenda Sommerville-Schall. Sunday school, 10.

New Life Lutheran Church, 1209 Leroy Road, near Marion Center. Worship with Holy Communion, 9. Sunday school for all ages, 10:15.

Presbyterian Church of Marion Center. Service, 10:30. Scripture: “The Story — Bravery.” Esther’s story is a story of extreme bravery. And bravery should be part of our story also. Pastor: Chris Enoch. Pre-K through grade 6 Sunday school, 10:30. Adult Sunday school, 9:30.

Washington Presbyterian Church, Home. Service, 10:30. Preacher: The Rev. Don Wilson.

MENTCLE

Mentcle Wesleyan Church, Zion Hill Road. Worship, 9:45.

NEW FLORENCE

Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 Old Route 22. Worship, 9. Sunday school, 10:45. Pastor: Ryan Kobert.

New Life Church, 153 Crawford Road, top of Mulligan Hill. Worship services, 8 and 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30.

PENN RUN

Harmony United Presbyterian Church, Penn Run. Worship, 9. Sunday school, 10:15.

Penn Run Church of the Brethren. Service, 10:30. Sunday school for all ages, 9:30.

Penn Run Wesleyan Church. Discipleship, 9. Service, 10.

Kenwood Church of the Nazarene, Kenwood. Service, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30. Evening, 6.

PLUMVILLE

Old Mahoning Baptist Church, Home. Worship, 10:45. Preacher: Pastor Micah McMillen. Sermon: “Lawbreakers.” Evening, 7 p.m. Sermon: “Non-Sense.”

Plumville Presbyterian Church. Prayer, 8. Service, 11. Pastor: The Rev. Drew Himes. Sunday school, 9:45.

Presbyterian Church of Atwood. Service, 9:30. Pastor: The Rev. Drew Himes. Sunday school, 10:45.

PURCHASE LINE

East Mahoning Baptist Church. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45.

Hillsdale Assembly of God, 18361 Route 286 East. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 9:45.

Hillsdale Wesleyan Methodist Church, off Route 286. Worship, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:45. Youth service, 6:30 p.m. Evening, 7.

Montgomery Church of the Brethren, Purchase Line. Worship, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30.

Purchase Line Church of the Brethren. Service, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30.

Purchase Line United Methodist Church. Service, 9:30. Sunday school for all ages, 10:45.

ROBINSON

Robinson Church of the Brethren. Worship, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30.

Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church, 332 Mary St. Service, 9:45. Sunday school, 10:45.

ROSSITER/ROCHESTER MILLS

Rossiter Calvary United Methodist Church. Worship, 10. Adult Sunday school, 9. Children’s Sunday school, 10. Contemporary evening service, 6. First and third Sundays of each month.

Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church. Service, 9:30. Preacher: Elder Brenda Sommerville-Schall. Sunday school, 10:45.

RURAL VALLEY/DAYTON

Belknap United Church of Christ, Dayton RD 2. Worship, 9:30. Youth, 6 p.m.

Community Bible Church of Sagamore. Service, 10:45. Sunday school, 9:30.

Dayton First Church of God. Service, 10:30. Preacher: Pastor Kenny Seidler. Adventure Club during morning worship for children age 2 through grade 6. Youth group, 6:30 p.m., for grades 7 to 12.

Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2534 Dayton Smicksburg Road. Service, 11. Sunday school, 10.

Dayton United Methodist Church. Service, 10:55. Pastor Dennis Howard will deliver his message “Why Do We Observe Lent?” Kids for Christ, 10:55, grades 1 through 6. Spiritual enrichment classes, 9:45. Sunday school for all ages, 9:45. Nursery is available. Teens Growing in Faith Youth Group, 12:30 p.m., grades 6 through 12. Fellowship Café, 6 p.m. Old fashion hymn sing, 7 p.m.

Holiness Gospel Center, Sagamore. Service, 11. Sunday school, 10.

New Hope Assembly of God, Dayton. Worship, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:30. Evening, 6.

NuMine Bible Fellowship Church. Worship, 10. Preacher: Pastor Justin Lamison.

NuValley Presbyterian Church. Worship, 9:30. Preacher: The Rev. Bruce Shannon. Sermon: “See the Light,” based on Exodus 24:12-18 and Matthew 17:1-9. Service includes children’s time and music from the hallelujah Choir. Sunday school, 10:45.

Rural Valley United Methodist Church. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 9:45.

Saint Mary, Mother of God, Parish, Yatesboro. Mass, 11.

Salem Lutheran Church, Smicksburg. Worship, 9:30. Sunday school, 10:45.

Smicksburg United Methodist Church. Worship, 9. Sunday school, 10:15.

SALTSBURG

Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 10.

Faith Alliance Church, Service, 10:30. Sunday school, 9:15.

Iselin Union Church, Iselin. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 10.

The Point Community Church, 718 Pine St. Service, 10.

Safe Harbor Church, one-half mile off Route 819 in the village of Truxall. Worship and children’s church, 10:30. Evening, 6:30.

Saltsburg Baptist Church. Service, 11. Sunday school, 9:45. Bible study, 7 p.m.

Saltsburg Presbyterian Church. Worship, 11.

Saltsburg United Methodist Church. Worship, 9:30.

Sons of Zebedee Lutheran Church. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 9:30.

St. Matthew. Mass, 11.

Tunnelton Presbyterian Church. Worship, 11. Sunday school, 10:15.

SEWARD

Holy Family. Mass, 9:30.

Seward United Methodist Church, 213 Indiana St. Worship, 10:15. Sunday school, 9.

SPRING CHURCH

Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, Route 56 and Ridge Road. Worship, 11.

Spring Church Lutheran Church, 3623 Lutheran Church Road. Worship, 9:30. Holy Communion. Pastor John K. Ludwig presiding.

Solid Rock Church of God, Route 56. Coffee shop, 10. Worship, 11.

WEST LEBANON

West Lebanon Church of God, 150 Blackleggs Road. Service, 10:30, all ages. Sunday school, 9:30. Youth group for ages 12-18, 6 to 8 p.m. Pastor: John Mark Henry.

West Lebanon Community Holiness Church. Service, 10:30. Adult Sunday school, 9:30.

TUESDAY SERVICES

INDIANA/WHITE TOWNSHIP

The Salvation Army. Supper Club (ages 5 to 12, 5 to 7 p.m.; teen group, 7 to 9 p.m.). Transportation available.

RURAL VALLEY

NuValley Presbyterian Church. Bible study on 11 Samuel, 10 a.m., Education Building.

WEDNESDAY SERVICES

BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville Church of Christ. Bible study, 7 p.m.

Blairsville Free Methodist Church. MOPS, 6 p.m. First and third Wednesdays of the month. Small group women’s Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

CHERRY TREE

Morning Star Ministries, 4886 Route 240. Adult Bible study, children’s powerhouse team, youth classes and activities, 7 p.m.

COOKPORT

Cookport Church of Christ (Christian), Cookport (near the fairgrounds). Bible study, 7 p.m.

CREEKSIDE-ERNEST

Ernest Bible Church, 70 Church Road. Prayer meeting/Bible study, 7 p.m.

HOMER CITY

Aultman Baptist Church, 91 Fourth St., Aultman. Prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Harvest Anglican Church, at Homer City United Methodist Church. Worship Bible study, 7 p.m.

INDIANA/WHITE TOWNSHIP

Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Warren and Ben Franklin roads, Indiana. Wednesday family night, 6:30 p.m.

Hilltop Baptist Church. Bible study and prayer, 7.

Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road. Bible study and prayer, 7 p.m.

The Salvation Army. Golden Café Feeding Program, noon. Open to all. Adult Bible study and prayer meeting, 6:30 p.m. Transportation available.

PENN RUN

Penn Run Church of the Brethren. Family night at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 6 p.m., beginning with a meal. Children’s program, 6:45 p.m. Transportation may be available. Praise team practice, 8:15 p.m.

RURAL VALLEY

Dayton United Methodist Church. Prayer group, 7 p.m.

Holiness Gospel Center, Sagamore. Service, 7 p.m. (724) 910-9125.

NuMine Bible Fellowship Church. Bible study, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY SERVICES

BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville Free Methodist Church. Alcoholics Anonymous, noon. Small group men’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m.

Mercy Hill Ministries Church, 164 E. Market St. (former Goodwill store). Facebook: Mercy Hill Ministries Church of Blairsville, Pa. J.P. Price, overseer; Terry E. Obney, pastor; Joe Dedon, worship leader. Service, 7.

DERRY

Derry First United Methodist Church, corner of Route 217 and North Ligonier Street. Kids Klub, 5 p.m.

HOMER CITY

Harvest Anglican Church and Homer City United Methodist Church. Celebrate recovery, 6:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Assumption, Coral. Eucharistic Adoration, 5:30 p.m.; Reposition, 6:45 p.m.; Mass, 7 p.m.

RURAL VALLEY

NuValley Presbyterian Church. Bible study, 9 a.m.

FRIDAY SERVICES

HOMER CITY

Our Lady of the Assumption, Lucernemines. 3 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy hour; 4 p.m., the church is open for private prayer and reflection; 6 p.m., confessions.

INDIANA/WHITE TOWNSHIP

Beth Israel Synagogue, South Fifth and Washington streets. Sabbath services, 7 p.m.

Gap Ministry, fellowship hall, Grace United Methodist Church, Indiana. Meal, 6:15. Service, 7 p.m.

NEW FLORENCE

Church of God, 13791 Route 259. Sabbath services, 7 p.m.