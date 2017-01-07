Area churches schedule events

Pasta buffet

PENN RUN — A pasta buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 11. The menu consists of spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, sausage sauce, Alfredo sauce, stuffed shells, California blend, salad, bread and desserts.

For more information, call (724) 463-0420.

Swiss steak dinner

ROBINSON — The Helping Hands of the Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church will hold a Swiss steak dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the church fellowship hall, 332 Mary St., Robinson.

The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for age 4 and under. Take-outs are available.

‘Sandwich Blitz’ party

Knights of Columbus Council #1481, based at St. Bernard and St. Thomas More churches in Indiana, will hold a “Sandwich Blitz” NFL playoff watch party Jan. 22 at the lodge hall, just off Clairvaux Drive near Clairvaux Commons.

The party will begin at 3 p.m. for the first of the NFL conference championship games, with sausage and sloppy Joe sandwiches, snack foods, beer and soft drinks served.

All are welcome.

Admission is $10 with advance reservations made by contacting Bob Dalecki by email rdalecki@comcast.net or phone/text (724) 840-2829.

Admission is $15 at the door on the day of the party.

Hoagie sale

SHELOCTA — The Shelocta Community Presbyterian Men’s Group is sponsoring a hoagie sale.

Pickup is between 9 and 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Shelocta Presbyterian Church.

Orders must be placed no later than Jan. 22.

The cost is $8 for an 18-inch hoagie. Onions are packaged separately.

For orders or more information, call (724) 349-4402 or (724) 465-7025.

Children’s choir

DAYTON — Dayton Community Children’s Choir will begin Feb. 9. This is an after-school children’s ministry that is open to children from grades 2 through 6.

Every Monday at 3:30 p.m. more than 80 children come to learn about Christ.

They receive a snack then go to music, Bible study, crafts or recreation.

If you have a child living in the Dayton area and you wish to have them enrolled, contact the office at (814) 257-8951.