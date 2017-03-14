Area dodges brunt of storm, snow challenges drivers

by The Indiana Gazette on March 14, 2017 7:08 AM

The National Weather Service has canceled the winter storm warning for Indiana County, but most schools have canceled classes for today.

About 1 inch of snow fell in Indiana overnight, but it was just enough to create slippery roads and give motorists good reason to exercise caution when driving.

Some school officials canceled classes soon after midnight in anticipation of the road conditions. The Purchase Line and United districts were the first to call off; Blairsville-Saltsburg, Homer-Center, Marion Center Area and Penns Manor followed.

Indiana County Technology Center, Indiana County Head Start and the Little Apples and Little Sprouts programs in Homer City also closed for the day.

The Armstrong school district delayed classes for two hours, and the Indiana Area and Apollo-Ridge districts remained in operation on a normal schedule.

AccuWeather forecast continuous snowfall today and steady or slowly falling temperatures, with a reading of 29 degrees at 6 a.m. dropping to 24 by 5 p.m.

The outlook calls for a low of 14 tonight and a high of 23 on Wednesday as Arctic air keeps a grip on the region.

Statewide, the National Weather Service reported the dividing line between snow and a wintry mix from a nor'easter pushing through the Mid-Atlantic region has moved farther inland, cutting down the anticipated snow accumulation in eastern Pennsylvania but increasing the chance of icing.

The storm sweeping the coast kept New York City at risk of 1 to 2 feet of snow and brought winds of up to 55 mph to New Jersey and into New England.

But just before 7 a.m., radar showed clear skies over Pittsburgh and much of western Pennsylvania.

PHOTO: Less snow than predicted fell overnight in Indiana. It looked not much different than in this January 2016 Gazette file photo.

