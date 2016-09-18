Area florist operating in new building

Pictured, from left, are Carolyn Smith, who started the Flower Boutique; Shelley Toucey, the former owner of Indiana Floral and the Flower Boutique; Jim Struzzi, chamber of commerce president; Julie Silvis, owner; Jane Urchek, Silvis’ mother; contractor Ron Marsh; and Chris Silvis. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)

Indiana Floral officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week at its new facility along Warren Road in White Township.

Pictured, from left, are Carolyn Smith, who started the Flower Boutique; Shelley Toucey, the former owner of Indiana Floral and the Flower Boutique; Jim Struzzi, chamber of commerce president; Julie Silvis, owner; Jane Urchek, Silvis’ mother; contractor Ron Marsh; and Chris Silvis. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)

The new store combines two stores: Indiana Floral, which was in downtown Indiana, and Flower Boutique, which was next door to the new location.