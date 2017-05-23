Area high schools set baccalaureate and graduation dates

on May 23, 2017 10:48 AM

Area high schools will hold baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies on the following dates:

Blairsville

Blairsville High School will host its baccalaureate service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. June 2 at the high school.

ICTC

Indiana County Technology Center will hold its senior ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at Indiana Area Junior High School. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.

Indiana Area

Indiana Area Senior High School will host is baccalaureate celebration at 3 p.m. June 4 at Summit Church in White Township. The graduation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. June 7 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, White Township.

Indiana Wesleyan School

Indiana Wesleyan School will hold its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. June 2 at the school. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.

Marion Center Area

Marion Center Area High School will hold its baccalaureate celebration at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the high school auditorium. The graduation ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 30 in the auditorium.

Penns Manor Area

Penns Manor Area High School will hold its baccalaureate celebration at 7 p.m. May 30 in the high school’s auditorium. The commencement ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. June 2 at the high school.

Purchase Line

Purchase Line High School will host its baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. June 1 at the high school. The graduation ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 2, also at the high school.

Saltsburg

Saltsburg High School will host its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. June 2 at the middle/high school auditorium. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.

Seeds of Faith



Seeds of Faith Christian Academy’s commencement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Graystone Presbyterian Church. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.

United

United High School will hold its baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. May 30 at the high school. The commencement ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. May 31, also at the high school.

West Shamokin



West Shamokin High School will hold a baccalaureate service at 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Hope Church and commencement at 7 p.m. on May 31 at the high school.